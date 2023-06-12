All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sunday was Broadway’s biggest night, the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. There were some exciting wins, funny moments and killer outfits — especially from Eclipsed star Lupita Nyong’o. She slayed with a “henna headpiece” on her newly shaved head, a custom molded silver cast of her own body and a sleek black suit. And there’s real meaning behind each part of her look.

Nyong’o’s called wearing the breastplate a “shameless, out-of-body experience.” It was created by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, and was cast and molded of Nyong’o’s body. “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies,” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram.

It’s hard to choose our favorite part of the actor’s look because the henna on her shaved head is incredible, too. She tagged New York-based Henna artist Sabeen as responsible for the “henna headpiece.” Her soft, pretty makeup, by Nick Barose, complimented the headpiece.

“People always say don’t do strong eyes and strong lips [together] because it can be too much, but it’s all about balance,” Barose said in a statement. “I wanted the makeup to feel powerful and there’s a lot of room to play.”

Barose prepped Nyong’o’s skin for makeup with Le Domaine The Fluid Cream ($242 at Bluemercury). “This is a really makeup-friendly cream because it hydrates and allows foundation to go on so smooth,” Barose said. “I like to massage it on her face and neck with my fingers in a circular motion and then go over with the CurrentBody Skin Cryo Roller for three to five minutes to wake up the muscles.”

Once he finished the facial massage, he went in with Byroe New York Truffle Eye Serum ($109.99 at Amazon

) beneath the eyes to help brighten and smooth the undereye area. “With this, you only need a small amount and it absorbs so quickly that you can pretty much apply concealer right on top,” Barose adds.

As for her makeup, Barose used a combination of Chanel Beauty, Rare Beauty and Lisa Eldridge Makeup. The results could not have been more gorgeous.