If you’ve been searching for the best possible solutions for thinning hair, chances are you’ve landed on products containing castor oil. It has easily become one of the most talked about ingredients for boosting hair growth, with folks across the Internet claiming the oil works miracles on anywhere from their roots to their eyebrows. But how many of these legendary results can be attributed to castor oil alone? We asked a dermatologist to squash some of our qualms and lend a bit of truth.

What is castor oil?

As regenerative medicine expert and WeThrivv Founder, Dr. Sanjay Batra, shared with StyleCaster, castor oil is produced from the bean of the castor oil plant (Ricinus communis L.) and is rich in triglycerides, fatty acids and ricinoleic acid. “Castor oil has been used for hundreds, if not thousands of years for skin, hair and digestive concerns.”

How can castor oil be beneficial for hair growth?

According to Dr. Batra, the active ingredient, ricinoleic acid, does offer multiple hair growth benefits. It’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, meaning it can soothe an irritated scalp and combat fungal overgrowth or bacteria that can contribute to thin, weakened hair. “The most important thing is that castor oil may reduce the production of prostaglandin D2 by a stressed scalp, thereby lowering the amount of this hair growth inhibitor in the hair follicles,” he said.

What should you look for in a castor oil?

If there’s one thing you should absolutely keep in mind, it’s that castor oil must be pure, not in the form of soap which will wash out of your hair. “For quality, it is better that the oil was produced by ‘cold pressing’ so that there were no chemical reactions that destroyed the oils or created adverse artifacts….Make sure to look for high-quality, minimally formulated products that contain pure castor oil. Avoid additives and toxic ingredients that can irritate the scalp and cause hair thinning, shedding and breakage,” said Dr. Batra. For one example, if castor oil is processed into a cream, it may contain sulphates, which are damaging to the strands and scalp and may prevent the oil from staying in place after washing. “Pure cold pressed oil is better than a blended oil!”

The best ways to apply castor oil?

As Dr. Batra explains, “Unfortunately, castor oil will not dissolve in water, which can pose a challenge to the consumer, who needs to dilute it, then evenly distribute it over the scalp. Dilution and even distribution is essential to get maximum benefit from the oil without negatively affecting the cosmetic appearance of hair.”

Fortunately, there are two very simple at home tricks that can facilitate a professional and sophisticated cosmetic routine, according to Dr. Batra. “The first is to combine a small amount of the oil, perhaps half a teaspoon, with an equal amount of soy lecithin

, mix thoroughly then add a little water, perhaps a whole teaspoon, to start the mixing process. Once mixed perfectly, dilute it into half a liter of water, and add a teaspoon to your hair and mix thoroughly.”

“The second trick is a little more sophisticated. If you mix half a teaspoon of castor oil with an equal amount of sodium bicarbonate, then throw the mixture into a cup of water, the ricinoleic acid and other free fatty acids will extract into the water, leaving an oily layer on top that is depleted of the active ingredients. Use the water, not the oily film, apply a few teaspoons to the scalp, mix thoroughly, then follow up with apple cider vinegar. When the vinegar is added there will be some fizzing, like sherbet. This will fix the active ingredients to your hair and scalp, so you can immediately rinse your hair with water and get on with your day.”

Now that you’re equipped with the proper information, you may be ready to give castor oil a go in the hopes of remedying your thinning scalp, bare lashes or sparse brows. We’ve rounded up plenty of shopper-approved castor oil options that won’t break the bank down below.

Kate Blanc.

This certified organic castor oil is 100 percent natural, cold pressed and hexane-free. It comes with eyelash and eyebrow applicators to help strengthen hair growth across those areas.

Target Target

One of the most budget friendly options on our list, the Difeel Castor Oil retails for just under $4 at Target, and has even been shown love by celeb Selena Gomez on TikTok.

Amazon

Another premium, cold pressed castor oil, the Pura D’or oil comes with two mascara wands and bottles for easy application to the brows and eyelashes. Consider it a simple and affordable way to make your own personal lash and brow growth serums.

Heritage Store Target

This 100 percent vegan, cold-pressed castor oil is packaged in an environmentally friendly bottle that’s perfect for on-the-go traveling.

Live Fraiche Live Fraiche

The Live Fraiche Castor Oil is one of the more popular choices at Amazon, thanks to stand-out ratings from reviewers. It includes a mascara wand tube with a dual ended liner brush to effortlessly brush the oil onto the lashes and brows.