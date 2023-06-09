Read Next: Hailey Bieber Uses This Sunscreen That Glides on Like a Serum & Makes Her Glow
15 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair That’ll Banish Any Brass

For silver and white hair, too.
shampoo for gray hair
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As we gracefully age, our hair naturally undergoes a pretty cool transformation, often turning shades of silver and gray. While the allure of gray hair is undeniable, maintaining its brilliance and vitality can be a challenge. (Where’d the shine go?!) That’s where the best shampoo for gray hair comes into play, offering a rejuvenating and nourishing experience tailored specifically for silver, gray and white strands.

We’ve seen more and more celebrities embracing their gray hair as of late. Andie MacDowell and Diane Keaton slay the red carpet with their natural hair, while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande play around with white and silver shades just for fun. Recently, both Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union showed their grays on Instagram, proving that it’s really NBD. In fact, they can be really stunning.

But gray hair does require special attention due to its unique characteristics. It tends to be drier, more fragile, and prone to yellowing or dullness. The ideal shampoo for gray hair not only cleanses and nourishes but also addresses these specific concerns, ensuring that your locks radiate with brilliance and confidence.

Shop some of our favorites, below.

Better Not Younger Silver Lining Purple Shampoo

Better Not Younger Silver Lining Purple Shampoo

This sulfate-free purple shampoo
strengthens, volumizes and brightens silver and gray hair with bamboo, sage, hops and burdock root.

Better Not Younger Silver Lining Purple Shampoo

$27.20



Buy Now
Hair Biology Purple Shampoo with Biotin for Gray Hair

Hair Biology Purple Shampoo with Biotin for Gray Hair

Brighten silver hair and banish yellow with this purple shampoo, which also contains biotin to support healthy hair growth.

Hair Biology Purple Shampoo with Biotin for Gray Hair

$9.99



Buy Now
AG Care Sterling Silver Toning Shampoo

AG Care Sterling Silver Toning Shampoo

A blend of lavender, marigold, pine tree leaf, carnation and red clover nourishes hair while the violet color brightens.

AG Care Sterling Silver Toning Shampoo

$26



Buy Now
Goldwell Dualsenses Silver Shampoo

Goldwell Dualsenses Silver Shampoo

Dull gray and cool blonde hues get a new life with this silver, brass-busting shampoo
.

Goldwell Dualsenses Silver Shampoo

$19.50



Buy Now
KERASTASE Blond Absolu Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo

Kérastase Blond Absolu Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo

There’s a reason this luxe shampoo
has 4.6 stars on Amazon with more than 7,500 ratings. The concentrated blue and violet color-depositing pigments cancel out yellow undertones, while hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower leave hair soft and strong.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo

$40



Buy Now
L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

Speaking of Amazon reviews, a whopping 22,300 people have given this purple shampoo
more than four stars. And at this price? It’s a no-brainer.

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

$8.62



Buy Now
Davines Heart of Glass Silkening Shampoo

Davines Heart of Glass Silkening Shampoo

This hair-softening shampoo
contains subtle indigo-blue tint pigments so it’s safe to use every day without drying your strands.

Davines Heart of Glass Silkening Shampoo

$38



Buy Now
Philip Kingsley Pure Blonde/Silver Brightening Daily Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Pure Blonde/Silver Brightening Daily Shampoo

This gentle toning shampoo
contains ethylhexylglycerin, a derivative of glycerin, to replenish hydration for the ultimate shine and smoothness.

Philip Kingsley Pure Blonde/Silver Brightening Daily Shampoo

$34



Buy Now
Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo

Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo

This biodegradable formula uses organic centaury, a natural violet pigment, to counteract yellow, brassy and copper tones.

Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo

$22



Buy Now
Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

Neutralize unwanted brassy warmth and eliminate dull, yellow tones with this ultra-pigmented purple shampoo.

Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

$20



Buy Now
UNITE Hair BLONDA Daily Shampoo

Unite Hair Blonda Daily Shampoo

Coconut, chamomile and natural oats ensure
your fragile gray or silver hair is strong and healthy.

Unite Hair Blonda Daily Shampoo

$


30.50


100% Off



Buy Now
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo

This cult-fave drugstore shampoo
has been a favorite of those with gray and cool blonde for decades. Just look at the more than 10,000 4+ star ratings on Amazon.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo

$11.48



Buy Now
REDKEN Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Almost 12,000 Amazon reviewers love this brash-banishing shampoo
because it contains Redken’s “Triple Acid Protein complex” to tone, strengthen and brighten strands.

Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

$25



Buy Now
Rene Furterer OKARA SILVER Toning Shampoo

Rene Furterer Okara Silver Toning Shampoo

Natural okara extract helps brighten platinum, gray and silver hair. The gentle, silicone-free cleansing formula
is fragrance-free for those sensitive to scents.

Rene Furterer Okara Silver Toning Shampoo

$30.60



Buy Now
Virtue ColorKick® Debrassing Blue - Purple Shampoo

Virtue ColorKick Debrassing Blue – Purple Shampoo

Not only does this blue-purple shampoo remove yellow tones, turmeric root extract protects against UV damage, color distortion, pollution and free radicals.

Virtue ColorKick Debrassing Blue – Purple Shampoo

$42



Buy Now
