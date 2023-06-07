Read Next: Who’s Still Together From The Ultimatum: Queer Love? The Couples That Make It
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
new hair

Angelina Jolie Hasn’t Been This Blonde in Decades

She looks so good.
Angelina Jolie
Getty.
Share

From her breakthrough role in Girl, Interrupted to her portrayal of the iconic video game character Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie’s hairstyles have majorly transformed alongside her career. But in the past decade or so, she’s been brunette in her real life. Until now. Jolie debuted blonde hair at the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26. But it wasn’t until new photos resurfaced this week that everyone noticed how light it really is.

The actor, director and former United Nations goodwill ambassador recently announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a fashion brand that will use the skills of refugees and other under-appreciated groups to create clothes out of deadstock, reports Vogue UK. For the first collection, the brand teamed up with French fashion house Chloé, and its creative director Gabriela Hearst, to create a capsule of womenswear. According to Vogue UK, the line will use materials with a lower environmental impact, as well as highlight the artists involve in making the clothes.

Images of her in the atelier working on the Chloé collab reveal she’s embraced buttery yellow highlights,

“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie,” Jolie wrote on Instagram.

Photos of Jolie in the atelier working on her Chloé collab also show her new buttery blonde highlights that add warmth and depth to her face.

It’s not an allover, fussy blonde but a “lived-in” color that will grow in looking natural. We don’t know if it’s for a role or her new design gig but either way, we’re fans.

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster

Comments

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile on being ‘daring’ and ‘disciplined’ behind the camera [Exclusive Video Interview]
‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile on being ‘daring’ and ‘disciplined’ behind the camera [Exclusive Video Interview]
TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More
TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More
Researchers discover that plants can clean toxic chemicals from the air
Researchers discover that plants can clean toxic chemicals from the air
Everything You Need to Know About Gov Ball 2023 (Including Last-Minute Tickets)
rollingstone
Everything You Need to Know About Gov Ball 2023 (Including Last-Minute Tickets)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad