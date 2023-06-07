From her breakthrough role in Girl, Interrupted to her portrayal of the iconic video game character Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie’s hairstyles have majorly transformed alongside her career. But in the past decade or so, she’s been brunette in her real life. Until now. Jolie debuted blonde hair at the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26. But it wasn’t until new photos resurfaced this week that everyone noticed how light it really is.

The actor, director and former United Nations goodwill ambassador recently announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a fashion brand that will use the skills of refugees and other under-appreciated groups to create clothes out of deadstock, reports Vogue UK. For the first collection, the brand teamed up with French fashion house Chloé, and its creative director Gabriela Hearst, to create a capsule of womenswear. According to Vogue UK, the line will use materials with a lower environmental impact, as well as highlight the artists involve in making the clothes.

“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie,” Jolie wrote on Instagram.

Photos of Jolie in the atelier working on her Chloé collab also show her new buttery blonde highlights that add warmth and depth to her face.

It’s not an allover, fussy blonde but a “lived-in” color that will grow in looking natural. We don’t know if it’s for a role or her new design gig but either way, we’re fans.