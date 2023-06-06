When it comes to effortlessly chic style, French women have always been a coveted source of inspiration. From fashion to beauty, their innate ability to exude a certain je ne sais quoi has captivated the world — and celebrities. To wit, Ashley Tisdale just got bangs and captioned her Instagram photo “In my French girl era.”

French girl bangs, also known as “fringe,” have long been revered for their ability to frame the face, add a touch of playfulness, and convey an air of nonchalant confidence. This hairstyle trend, characterized by slightly tousled, eye-grazing or eyebrow-skimming bangs, has become a go-to choice for those seeking a sophisticated yet effortless look, which fits in well with Tisdale’s current vibe.

One of the reasons behind the enduring popularity of French girl bangs is their ability to enhance natural features and complement different face shapes. Whether you have a square, oval, heart or round face, the right variation of French girl bangs can accentuate your best features while softening and balancing your overall look.

The beauty of French girl bangs lies in their low-maintenance nature. These bangs can be worn tousled and slightly disheveled for a carefree vibe or sleek and polished for a more sophisticated appearance. They effortlessly add a touch of insouciance to any hairstyle, making it easy to achieve that coveted “woke up like this” look.

Tisdale is nailing exactly that with her medium-brown hair in soft waves. She credited Vernon (Buddy) William Porter from Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, CA, as responsible for the chop, and makeup artist Jenna Kristina for the natural glam.

Tisdale’s famous friends are loving the look. Debby Ryan, who also has cool-girl bangs, commented “oui” and hairstylist Scotty Cunha wrote, “Yes fringe!” Tisdale’s other hairstylist bestie, Justine Marjan gave her approval with, “love the bangs.”

We can’t wait to see how Tisdale styles the new chop.