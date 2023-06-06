Kim Kardashian’s New Side Bangs Are Giving 2007 Realness

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Something is in the water. It seems like every other celebrity is getting bangs, real or faux. Whether it’s blunt, wispy, or side-swept, bangs have become the go-to style statement for celebrities seeking a fresh and versatile change as of late. Kim Kardashian’s side bangs are especially fresh, though it’s not like we haven’t seen the style before.

Kardashian stepped out in NYC last month in an all-black ‘fit with her signature sleek ponytail taking center stage. But instead of her normal slicked-back look, she had side bangs with a wet look that matched her hair. These weren’t French girl side bangs or ’70s layers. These are borderline emo that takes us back to 2007 and our Hot Topic days.

That’s not to say she looks bad. In fact, the probably faux bangs add a lot of interest to her otherwise typical hairstyle.

We almost missed her new hair but Kardashian finally shared some cute new shots to Instagram with the caption: “manifest your dreams and mind your business.” With her tags, we know know she’s wearing Gucci from head to toe (including the bag), plus her usual glam team is responsible for the look. Mario Dedivanovic did her makeup, probably with his Makeup by Mario collection, and Chris Appleton did her hair.

Fans commented that Kardashian’s makeup looks different here and all we can see is a focus on blush over the heavy contour she often likes. It’s possible Dedivanovic used his new Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil ($30 at Sephora), a lightweight cream blush made with hyaluronic acid and pearlescent pigments. Combined with his SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer ($30 at Sephora), the skin glows. And Kardashian is definitely glowing.

Altogether, the blush, nude lips and shimmery eyes are taking us back to the early 2000s. So, she just needed the hair to match.