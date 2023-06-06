All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dealing with an itchy scalp is kind of like dealing with a mosquito bite—you can scratch it as much as you like, but it will still annoy you for days at a time. Whether your dry scalp is a result of too much product build-up, sweat or more serious conditions like eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis or rosacea, there are hair care products you can implement into your regimen that will ease the discomfort.

One such example is the Balmonds Natural Shampoo, an extra-mild cleanser for adults (and children) with super dry or sensitive scalp skin. Made with herbal extracts and plant-based surfactants, it’s free from the synthetic irritants, fragrances and sulfates that can sometimes cause irritation on sensitive skin, per the brand. These ingredients softly (yet effectively) remove dirt and grease from strands without stripping the natural oils, allowing you to go days without washing.

If not many products work well with your skin due to its sensitivity, you can utilize the Natural Shampoo to your advantage in a few different ways: It doubles as a hand wash, face cleanser or body wash. Simply toss a bottle in the shower and apply it all over for a gentle yet thorough clean from head to toe.

The shampoo has gotten rave reviews from folks with varying concerns, from those dealing with hair loss to those with a tendency for allergic reactions, who say it “feels so soothing” on their heads.

“Absolutely brilliant! My son suffers with eczema and before using this product he was always itching and skin was inflamed. [The shampoo] together with the cooling cream brought all this nightmare to an end. We use both daily and they are miracles.”

“This shampoo is truly amazing, it is the most soothing shampoo I have used on my scalp where I have a bit of psoriasis. I also don’t have to wash my hair very often with this shampoo, probably once a week if that, and my.hair is lovely and soft and shiny,” shared another fan.

Snag the Natural Shampoo for $30, alongside the matching Scalp Oil, for the ultimate dry scalp regimen.