Read Next: Ashley Tisdale’s Got Bangs So She Could Be in Her ‘French Girl Era’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This Shampoo ‘Makes a World of Difference’ on Dry, Itchy Scalps—‘So Soothing’

It also doubles as a body wash for flakey skin.
Balmonds Natural Shampoo
Balmonds
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dealing with an itchy scalp is kind of like dealing with a mosquito bite—you can scratch it as much as you like, but it will still annoy you for days at a time. Whether your dry scalp is a result of too much product build-up, sweat or more serious conditions like eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis or rosacea, there are hair care products you can implement into your regimen that will ease the discomfort.

One such example is the Balmonds Natural Shampoo, an extra-mild cleanser for adults (and children) with super dry or sensitive scalp skin. Made with herbal extracts and plant-based surfactants, it’s free from the synthetic irritants, fragrances and sulfates that can sometimes cause irritation on sensitive skin, per the brand. These ingredients softly (yet effectively) remove dirt and grease from strands without stripping the natural oils, allowing you to go days without washing. 

Balmonds Natural Shampoo

$29.95
Buy Now

If not many products work well with your skin due to its sensitivity, you can utilize the Natural Shampoo to your advantage in a few different ways: It doubles as a hand wash, face cleanser or body wash. Simply toss a bottle in the shower and apply it all over for a gentle yet thorough clean from head to toe. 

The shampoo has gotten rave reviews from folks with varying concerns, from those dealing with hair loss to those with a tendency for allergic reactions, who say it “feels so soothing” on their heads.

RELATED: This Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use

“Absolutely brilliant! My son suffers with eczema and before using this product he was always itching and skin was inflamed. [The shampoo] together with the cooling cream brought all this nightmare to an end. We use both daily and they are miracles.”

“This shampoo is truly amazing, it is the most soothing shampoo I have used on my scalp where I have a bit of psoriasis. I also don’t have to wash my hair very often with this shampoo, probably once a week if that, and my.hair is lovely and soft and shiny,” shared another fan.

Snag the Natural Shampoo for $30, alongside the matching Scalp Oil, for the ultimate dry scalp regimen.

Balmonds Scalp Oil
Balmonds

Balmonds Scalp Oil

$23.50
Buy Now
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: Can Gabri Rodriguez, aka El Gato, defy the odds and win the global season?
‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: Can Gabri Rodriguez, aka El Gato, defy the odds and win the global season?
TVLine Items: Amazon's Angry Birds Series, PGA/LIV Golf Merger and More
TVLine Items: Amazon's Angry Birds Series, PGA/LIV Golf Merger and More
Here’s what happened when the Black Mirror creator used ChatGPT to write an episode
Here’s what happened when the Black Mirror creator used ChatGPT to write an episode
Why Jenna Ortega ‘Really Put Her Foot Down’ With ‘Wednesday’ Line Changes
rollingstone
Why Jenna Ortega ‘Really Put Her Foot Down’ With ‘Wednesday’ Line Changes
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad