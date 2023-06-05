TikTok & Alix Earle Are Declaring it ‘Naked Nail Summer’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We just told you about summer nail trends, which include iridescent mermaid nails and pearl-detailed styles, but each manicurist we spoke with, also stressed the focus on nail health. One TikToker took that a step further and declared this season “naked nail girl summer.” And she has some big influencers agreeing with her.

“I’ve seen a ton of people rocking naked nails,” @sydneyv.nichols said in a recent TikTok video. “I am so sick of going to a nail salon every two weeks to sit and get a gel manicure. I decided in January unless it was a special occasion, like a work meeting or a wedding, I was going to rock naked nails.”

She says that since then, she’s seen a ton of her favorite influencers online wearing literally nothing on their short nails, such as Alix Earle, Paige Lorenze, Tinx and more.

Earle and Tinx both jumped into the comments to agree. “I’ve been saying this!” wrote Earle. Tinx just gave a “Yessss.”

Now, not everyone in the comments agrees. Long, colorful, designed nails are always going to be cool. It’s personal for people and at times, cultural. But there’s something about a possible coming recession, post-lockdown money slump that’s making folks want to take their nails into their own hands and DIY — or do nothing at all. The thought of sitting in a nail salon for hours and paying upwards of $100 twice a month is unappealing for many, unless there’s a special occasion or some great press-ons around.

Even the Essie account jumped into the conversation to give its advice: to use “a lil’ nail strengthener + cuticle oil, and you’re good to go!” For many in the comments, that’s what their focus is: healthy, strong nails that might need a break from all the polish and gel.

