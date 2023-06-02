I Need Selena Gomez’s French Girl Lob & Bangs STAT

Our girl Selena Gomez has been out and about in Paris, France this week looking especially chic in all-black ‘fits and slicked-back hair. But it’s a video on her beauty company, Rare Beauty’s, Instagram page that caught our eye. Gomez is wearing her hair down and she has the cutest long bob — or lob— with flipped-out ends and blunt bags. It’s like she’s turning into a French girl right before our eyes.

The video features Gomez using a TikTok sound to show her excitement for Rare Beauty to be entering Sephora India on June 15. Her brunette lob has tons of layers that are curled under and out giving it a Y2K vibe as well. Her fringe is blunt and eye-grazing adding in that French girl style.

Gomez also made headlines this week with a new interview on Wondermind, her own site about mental health and wellness. She talks about her close friendship with married couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

“When people go through what we go through—there being so much attention—I always think of the times when I get anxiety or I get stressed out or wonder what people are thinking about me,” she wrote. “And that always drives me crazy.” Peltz even shared with the outlet how spending time with both Gomez and her husband helps her mental health.

“I definitely get anxiety and I think that’s something I really struggle with. I just can’t help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is,” Nicola said. “If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn’t bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that’s so untruthful and it’s just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, ‘That’s just not true.’”

“The best moments are just like when you don’t have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I’m also such a homebody,” she added. So, that’s why you see the three of them cozied up on the couch watching movies.