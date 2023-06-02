These $10 Manicure Scrubbing Pads Take Off the Most Stubborn Polishes In One Go 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taking off nail polish can be the most tedious task, especially if it’s a deeper shade or has glitter particles. Oftentimes I’ll find myself running through multiple cotton pads just to get one nail completely clear, which feels both wasteful and time-consuming. Therefore when I stumbled across butter LONDON’s Nail Scrubbers, I was pretty blown away by their ingenuity.

The 2-in-1 wipes are capable of removing the most stubborn polishes (including chunky glitter ones) across all 10 nails with one wipe. The “intensely saturated and easy-to-use” scrubbers remove polish with a single swipe without damaging the nails, and are even packed with vitamin-enriched ingredients, such as vitamin E and aloe, that condition and nourish brittle nail beds and peeling cuticles.

Both sides of the wipe offer unique benefits: The textured side of the wipe gently removes tough lacquer like nail glitter, while the softer side can remove regular polish or be used as a prepping pad before your next color application.

While I certainly have the nail scrubbers in my cart ready for purchase, let’s hear from some reviewers who have already given them a go.

“One wipe takes off the whole manicure. I use the scrubby side to remove regular polish, glitter, even Color Street! And as a bonus, the scrubby also painlessly removes excess cuticle debris from fingers,” wrote one shopper. “I hardly ever use a clipper anymore! I guess that’s the ‘prep’ part of the product name—it gets ya all set for your next mani! Then the smooth side to get rid of residue on nails & fingertips. At $10, it’s a buck per mani.”

Another fan wrote, “Okay, so I LOVE me some glitter polish. The more sparkle the better. But removing it is always a royal [pain]. Not anymore…the scrubby side of these helps take off even the most stubborn of glitter. And the smooth side takes off standard color polishes with ease. An added bonus is that they seem to make my nails feel nourished, and not quite as dry as when using a standard nail polish remover.”

Yep, now I’m definitely sold. A pack of $10 will only set you pack $10, which considering the time, annoyance and cotton pads to be saved, is a total steal.