How Meghan Trainor Finally Healed Her Thin, Damaged Hair

Whether you’re a new mom, a faux blonde, a lover of hot tools, or even a swimmer, you know what it’s like to have hair damage. Hair is pretty fragile; it doesn’t take much to cause breakage. Meghan Trainor knows all about that. She is that new mom (who’s pregnant with #2!) who gets highlights and hair extensions and all the other hair stressors to get that pop star hair. And she’s speaking out about how it’s impacted her in a partnership with Nexxus.

“I always struggled with my hair, more before kids, because I never knew how to style it because it was so thin,” Trainor tells STYLECASTER. “And then when I became a popstar at, like, 19, they were putting fake hair in my hair.” While hair extensions don’t always cause breakage when they’re done right, they can mask the problem. And Trainor says she got “addicted” to having that much hair. “I needed that fake hair though, because I was like, ‘I’m nothing without my hair.'”

Trainor knew her thin hair was struggling already but it got worse, she says, when around 2016, she went from blonde to red and back to blonde.

Trainor with red hair in 2016. Getty Images.

Post-dye jobs and extensions, her natural hair was up to her chin. That’s when she knew it was time for a break and to give her hair some love. But it’s hard when there’s this pressure to look perfect all the time. “I felt like if I got paparazzi’d without it, it was like my costume’s not on and it’s not going to look pretty,” she says. “But I was pretty.”

These days, she’s able to wear her own hair most of the time, with a faux pony here and there, of course. She says it’s because she learned how to take care of her hair type. “I need to take care of my hair like I take care of my skin and my body and my health and my mental health,” she says. Trainor partnered with Nexxus because she’s a fan of its new Unbreakable Care collection, featuring an anti- breakage shampoo, thickening conditioner and root lift thickening spray that are specially formulated for fine and thin hair.



In addition to using the right products for her hair, the singer learned she had to switch up her entire routine. “I have to wash my head every day,” she says. “Because I had a doctor who looked at the pores in my scalp and saw a bunch of gunk around them.” Trainor was going too long between washes, while using a ton of pore-clogging products, including dry shampoo and a root dye spray she used to cover any hair thinning. This can clog your scalp and keep your hair from growing in healthfully.

Even following the birth of her son Riley in 2021, Trainor says she was able to keep her hair pretty much intact because she started her healthy hair journey. “I think because I was already trying to take care of my hair, I didn’t have clumps come out,” she says. “But I had definitely some fallout in the shower and breakage.”

Now that Trainor’s pregnant again, she’s loving the healthy hair effects of those prenatal vitamins. And she’s being very gentle to her hair, even going longer in between bleach appointments. “I just recently got highlights just so I can match my extensions and clip-ins,” she said. She’s “too scared” to do anything out-there but her all-time dream is to have pastel hair. “Growing up, my mom never let us dye our hair or any of that fun stuff,” she says. “So I always wanted pink hair.” For now though, she’ll stick to wigs to protect her strands.