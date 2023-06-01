Rice Water Is the Latest Trending Hair Growth Ingredient—But Does It Actually Work? 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It may seem like there are a ton of trending hair growth ingredients out there, and it’s likely because there is. People are continually discovering new and improved ways to stimulate growth and halt shedding, and rice water is one of the latest names to gain traction.

Rice water is an emulsion, similar to dairy milk, produced from rice grains. Its particles are a mixture of fatty substances and surface starch, and contain proteins, sterols and enzymes which all aid the hair in unique ways. According to Regenerative Medicine Expert and WeThrivv Founder, Dr. Sanjay Batra, rice water can help the hair by doing two things: “Improving the cosmetic appearance of hair strands and improving the health of the scalp by reducing the amount of antagonizing hormones.”

How Does Rice Water for Hair Growth Work?

Proteins bind to the hair, creating the appearance of thicker strands, while fatty acids soften dry, brittle hair and leave it with a healthier color and luster. “The sterols in rice water, including the anti-androgen molecules named stigmasterol and sitosterol, can pass through the scalp, especially with the help of the fatty acids. They go into the scalp and reduce the amount of damaging hormones, such as DHT,” Dr. Batra told StyleCaster.

How Often Should You Apply Rice Water?

Per Dr. Batra, you should incorporate rice water into your daily routine in order to see noticeable effects. “But if you suffer from thinning hair, or a type of alopecia, rice water should not be the only intervention you are using as it should be part of a more elaborate routine,” he says. While many rice water for hair growth treatments are typically washed out of the hair before styling, there are options out there that can be left on the scalp for the entire day, such as Dr. Batra’s product recommendation, the Revivv Hair Growth Serum. “Revivv will have a more cleansing effect to the scalp, creating a harmonious cycle between cleaning and replacing. Remember that you cannot have healthy hair without a healthy scalp – rice water and Revivv makes for a nice duo.”

When Should You Avoid Rice Water?

Rice water is an incredibly safe option for the scalp, but there are some people who should avoid use, such as those with rice allergies. As Dr. Batra shared, “some people have a high density of microbes on their scalp, and rice water may become food to these microbes. In such cases, it is a good idea to balance the use of rice water with anti-infective topical serums.” Luckily, rice water can be used in combination with other products without any negative side effects.

There are plenty of rice water treatments out there to try, including the below vetted and approved formulas that shoppers swear by. Begin your rice water journey for as little as $10.

The rice water formula contains additional stimulating ingredients such as caffeine, biotin, castor oil and rosemary oil, which help promote stronger hair follicles and reduce excess shedding across the scalp. “My hair is thicker and feels like a silk ribbon after using this spray,” wrote one reviewer.

The NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Clean Scalp Rinse is formulated with rice water and sake water (a natural source of probiotics) to remove build-up and impurities across the scalp while restoring its natural balance. It feels cooling on the skin and can be washed out after just a few minutes.

Scalp sprays are an easy way to coat areas of concern effectively, and this Bloom Health Goods formula

is a viable option. Alongside rice water, the formula contains rosemary oil, which brings anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-microbial properties to the scalp. The brand’s organic, whole plant ingredients are brewed for more than 10 hours, adding no synthetic scent ingredients.

This treatment's natural ingredients, castor oil, ginger, and rice water, stimulate hair growth from the roots down, repair split ends, and prevent future breakage for fuller, healthier locks.

for $3 off.

Scalp treatments aren’t the only way to reap the benefits of rice water; shampoos are a great alternative option. This Luv Me Care Rice Water Shampoo

effectively cleanses build-up with every wash while encouraging new growth.

This shampoo was made for those with with wavier hair types and is scented with the brand’s exclusive Nude Peach fragrance. Fermented with rice water, the shampoo strengthens and promotes elasticity across brittle strands.

This $10 shampoo brings rice water proteins to the hair to restore vibrancy and elasticity. Users will notice bouncier, fuller looking hair post-shower. Bonus: It’s safe for color treated hair.