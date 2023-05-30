Read Next: Who Is Jonah Hauer-King Dating? Meet Prince Eric’s Princess in Real Life
Scandoval

Nails Inc. Hilariously Launched ‘For Everyone But Tom Sandoval’ Nail Polish

In white, of course.
Tom Sandoval
Getty Images.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t have to be an avid Vanderpump Rules watcher (I’m not) to understand how disliked Tom Sandoval is. He became Public Enemy #1 when he admitted to cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with the pair’s co-star, Raquel Leviss. Now, of course, no one wishes this man HARM. But maybe he deserves a little bit of harmless bullying for all he’s put Madix through?!

Nails Inc. sure thinks so. The brand released a white nail polish called “For Everyone But Tom Sandoval” last week that quickly flew off the virtual shelves. Why the white nails? Well, it’s part of Sandoval’s signature look and a color he wore on his nails throughout Season 10, including during the recent reunion episode.

As Glamour recently pointed out in an article: “Tom Sandoval has ruined white nail polish for everyone.” Sandoval wasn’t happy about the story, rudely calling out writer Stephanie McNeal in his Instagram stories.

It seems a lot of people agree with McNeal, though, because the “For Everyone But Tom Sandoval” nail polish sold out.

nails inc white nail polish

But don’t let the polish’s sellout or Sandoval sliminess ruin your summer white mani. Shop some of our faves, below.

nails inc naked in neon

Nails Inc. Bright Mews Polish – White

$7.99



Buy Now
sally hansen nail polish

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color – White On

$3.39



Buy Now
Glamnetic nails

Glamnetic Press On Nails – Angel

$14.99



Buy Now
