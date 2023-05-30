Read Next: Jennifer Aniston Uses This $22 Face Cream That Rivals La Mer’s $200 Cult-Fave
Shoppers Report ‘No Cracks or Peels’ After Using This Brittle Nail Treatment—& We Have a Sale Code

So you (and I) can continue gel manicures in peace.
butter LONDON Horse Power
Image: Butter London; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
My nails seriously take a hit after back to back gel manicures; they become insanely brittle and thin until new growth slowly appears. While the simple answer would be to give up gel manicures to avoid unwanted breakage, I’m not quite ready to fully cut the service out of my life. I’d rather invest in a strengthening nail treatment that can revive my nails in between salon appointments, like butter LONDON’s Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat.

Beauty brand butter LONDON is in fact known for its popular nail treatments, from products that reduce yellowing to ones that melt away overgrown cuticles. While all are worthy of a try (should those concerns arise), the Horse Power treatment is specifically suited to counteract weak, brittle nails and prevent further damage. Best of all, you can use the StyleCaster exclusive code butterSTYLE for 20 percent off your first order right now.

butter LONDON Horse Power

butter LONDON Horse Power Basecoat

$18
Buy Now

If you’re wondering where the name ‘Horse Power’ came from, a simple look at the ingredient list will explain. The treatment’s key ingredients include horsetail extract, which encourages stronger nail growth, alongside biotin, vitamin C and calcium, which all contribute towards healthier nail beds that are smoother to the touch and less susceptible to cracking or peeling. 

The polish basically acts as a clear base coat primer, so you can easily apply it ahead of your regular colored polish. It’s made with 10-free, not-bad-for-you additives, keeping the following off its ingredient lists: Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluene, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Parabens, Gluten or TPHP.

RELATED: This $9 Sofia Richie-Approved Mascara Creates Lashes That ‘Strongly Resemble Extensions’

Horse Power is one of the brand’s highest rated nail treatments; reviewers call it the “best product for nail protection,” and the “best they’ve ever tried” after seeing a slow down in cracks and peels. As one shopper wrote, “Within just a few days of using I have seen huge improvement. My nails are no longer soft & peeling. They look so healthy for the first time in ages. I am so happy I found this product.”

Pick up a bottle ahead of all your summer manis (or for in between touch-ups) for 20 percent off with the code butterSTYLE. Stock up on other customer favs while you’re at it.

Butter London Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment
Photo: Butter London.

Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment

$18
Buy Now
butter LONDON nail polish
butter LONDON

Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

$18
Buy Now
So Buff Jumbo Polish
Butter London

So Buff Hand and Foot Polish with Glycolic Acid

$32
Buy Now
