My nails seriously take a hit after back to back gel manicures; they become insanely brittle and thin until new growth slowly appears. While the simple answer would be to give up gel manicures to avoid unwanted breakage, I’m not quite ready to fully cut the service out of my life. I’d rather invest in a strengthening nail treatment that can revive my nails in between salon appointments, like butter LONDON’s Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat.

Beauty brand butter LONDON is in fact known for its popular nail treatments, from products that reduce yellowing to ones that melt away overgrown cuticles. While all are worthy of a try (should those concerns arise), the Horse Power treatment is specifically suited to counteract weak, brittle nails and prevent further damage. Best of all, you can use the StyleCaster exclusive code butterSTYLE for 20 percent off your first order right now.

If you’re wondering where the name ‘Horse Power’ came from, a simple look at the ingredient list will explain. The treatment’s key ingredients include horsetail extract, which encourages stronger nail growth, alongside biotin, vitamin C and calcium, which all contribute towards healthier nail beds that are smoother to the touch and less susceptible to cracking or peeling.

The polish basically acts as a clear base coat primer, so you can easily apply it ahead of your regular colored polish. It’s made with 10-free, not-bad-for-you additives, keeping the following off its ingredient lists: Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluene, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Parabens, Gluten or TPHP.

Horse Power is one of the brand’s highest rated nail treatments; reviewers call it the “best product for nail protection,” and the “best they’ve ever tried” after seeing a slow down in cracks and peels. As one shopper wrote, “Within just a few days of using I have seen huge improvement. My nails are no longer soft & peeling. They look so healthy for the first time in ages. I am so happy I found this product.”

Pick up a bottle ahead of all your summer manis (or for in between touch-ups) for 20 percent off with the code butterSTYLE. Stock up on other customer favs while you’re at it.

Photo: Butter London.

butter LONDON