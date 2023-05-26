Lucy Liu Chopped Off Her Iconic Hair

As the summer season begins, it brings with it a fresh wave of style inspo and trends. One hairstyle that is undoubtedly stealing the spotlight this summer is the ever-chic bob haircut. Lucy Liu is the newest star to take the plunge and it looks incredible on her. With its timeless appeal and versatile nature, the bob has been making waves across runways, red carpets and social media feeds alike. This season, it seems like everyone is flocking to salons, eager to shed their long locks for a shorter, more manageable look.

The beauty of the bob lies in its adaptability, catering to a wide range of face shapes and hair textures. Whether it’s a classic chin-length bob, a playful textured bob or an edgy asymmetrical bob, there’s a variation to suit everyone’s personal style. This versatility has contributed to the widespread popularity of the bob, making it a favorite among celebrities like the always influential Hailey Bieber.

Liu showed off her new haircut at the “Unzipped: An Autopsy Of American Inequality” New York screening on May 23. The film was written and directed by Colin K. Gray, produced by The Sibs and executive produced by Liu. It’s an important exposé of the growing affordable housing crisis in America.

There’s pretty much nothing that Lucy Liu can’t do. She starred in Ally McBeal in the ’90s and early 2000s, two Charlie’s Angels films shortly after and numerous films since then. She’s directed episodes of TV and gone on to produce documentaries. She’s even an artist. Her work is under her Chinese name, Yu Ling. No matter what she’s doing, she looks incredible doing it.

This isn’t the first time Liu has tried a bob. In 2018, she rocked a similar style but one that was a little shorter and voluminous. This is sleek, straight and blunt with a side part that feels fresh again.