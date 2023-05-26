All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s nothing like a fresh new look to show the people who screwed you over that you’re not laying in bed crying. You’re slaying. That’s what Ariana Madix did with her bob haircut, which she debuted for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Although it just recently aired, she got her new look a few weeks ago, which also includes a brighter, bolder shade of blonde hair.

Previously, Madix had long, medium-blonde hair with golden highlights and naturally darker roots. Now, it’s bright blonde without any discernible root. It’s a very summery look, perfect for her new single life in the city. LA hairstylist Alysa Pace is responsible for the cut and color, as well as the hair extensions that give her shorter ‘do more volume. The longer bob — a lob — looks so good on the reality star, but we think she can go even shorter into bob territory, with her sleek strands above her shoulder.

Now, how did she get her strands so sleek? Well, her hairstylist for the event, Bradley Leake, revealed exactly how he did it on TikTok. “Ariana went blonde and shorter so I went for a sleek look with Color Wow,” he says in the video. He started with the brand’s Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish ($20 at Sephora) to smooth and add reflective shine. Next, he applied the One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream ($24 at Sephora), which helps lock down flyaways. To finish off the look, he used Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray ($29 at Sephora) to really lock in the sleek and shine style.

PHOTOLOGY/GC Images.

Paparazzi caught her in Los Angeles on May 22. Even out and about running errands without all the glam, she looks great with the new look. With a cute graphic hoodie and big black sunnies, she looks stylish and cool. Tom, who?!