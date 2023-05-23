This $22 Rice Water Hair Growth Spray Thickens Strands in ‘1 Week’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve had a few friends bring up hair shedding recently. It seems like a concern that so many people, regardless of hair type or age, are experiencing, which got me thinking about products that help with this issue. Rosemary oil is one solution that’s gaining more and more traction, but rice is another ingredient you should look out for in hair growth products.

Rice water is chock-full of vitamins and minerals, as well as amino acids that strengthen your roots, add shine to your locks and smooth strands, per this study. According to the brand, Venanoci, “It deeply penetrates the scalp to increase circulation, combat dandruff and soothe itchy, sensitive skin while working to strengthen, lengthen, nourish and protect hair.”

“It also contains a carbohydrate known as inositol, which repairs damaged hair and protects hair from further damage,” the study explains. In addition to rice water, castor oil and ginger help to promote hair growth, repair split ends and stop breakage. That’s all to say that if you’re experiencing hair loss and thinning, Venanoci’s Black Rice Water Spray should be next up in your routine.

Compatible with all different hair types and textures, after use, you should expect longer, healthier strands. And you don’t have to worry about any potentially harmful ingredients making your problems worse; the formula is free from parabens, gluten, sulfate, perfume and triclosan.





Venanoci Black Rice Water Spray $22 (was $25) Buy Now

The spray recently launched on Amazon and already has a 4.8-star overall rating and sits at No. 1 in

.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “It does the trick. Helped my dryness and breakage right away, I saw a difference in the first week. Length and new growth [are] still in progress but hair overall seems fuller.”

Get healthy hair fast with the use of Venanoci’s Black Rice Water Spray. And be sure to clip the on-page coupon to shop the product for $22 instead of $25.

RELATED: This Growth Serum With a 91% Approval Rating Slowed Down One Person’s Hair Loss ‘Almost Immediately’

For quick results, spray two to four pumps onto your scalp. Leave the product on for at least 30 minutes, and for even better results, massage it into your scalp. You can technically leave the spray on overnight, too. Repeat these steps on a daily basis and after four weeks (or sooner), you should notice healthier, shinier, stronger hair as well as less dandruff and shedding.

Another happy shopper wrote, “I have been using Venanoci Rice water Hair growth serum for a little over 10 days and I have noticed [an] incredible difference in the bald patch on my scalp, spraying makes applications easier and I can’t wait to see my hair full again.”

“The results already are amazing: my hair loss has significantly diminished and new hair growth is obvious,” another one raved.

And just for good measure, one other five-star shopper wrote, “I have to admit I was a little skeptical at first about rice water thickening my hair or promoting hair growth. I have been using it for almost a week and my hair feels and looks thicker. It also seems to be thickening the hair around the crown of my head!” There seems to be a pattern of users noticing positive changes in seven to 10 days, which is incredibly fast for any type of hair growth product.

Help your hair grow, instead of break and shed, with daily usage of the $22 Black Rice Water Spray from Amazon. As soon as you know it, you’ll have thicker, fuller, healthier locks.