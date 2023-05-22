Hayley Williams Said Goodbye to Her Signature Orange Hair Color: EXCLUSIVE

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has been creating her pop-punk hair colors with Brian O’Connor, her best friend, and longtime hair and makeup artist, for decades. They even launched hair color label Good Dye Young together in 2016. And they’ve tried just about everything. But Williams’ new blonde hair is something totally new for the singer. She’s had light hair before but not with her signature orange-red hue faded to black just on the ends. This you have to see to believe.

“The inspiration behind Hayley’s transformation was based on a few different Japanese hair color pictures Hayley and I had been sending back and forth to each other since the beginning of the album cycle,” O’Connor said. “I love the way this came out and how we were able to bring Hayley back to blonde while still keeping her iconic orange in the mix!”

Of course, he used the duo’s brand, Good Dye Young, which just launched at Ulta Beauty. Williams teased her new look on Instagram but we got a sneak peek of the finished product.

Of course, they weren’t going to just go blonde.

With so many hair color changes, it’s incredible Williams has any hair left at all. It’s a testament to good products and a great colorist. Here’s how he did it. “Before we started the coloring process, I used K18 Leave-in Mask for some added protection before we moved into the bleach application,” O’Connor said. He then started the bleaching process with the Good Dye Young Hair Lightening Kit ($17 at Ulta Beauty). “Every Good Dye Young product is created through my lens as a pro stylist and colorist but it was especially important to me that we develop an at-home bleach that was gentle yet effective so people could get over that initial fear and bleach at-home with confidence,” he said.

O’Connor applied the bleach mid-shaft through the ends and let it sit for 15 minutes. He then applied it to the root and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. Next, he shampooed and toned her hair, rinsed and shampooed again to help cancel out any brass. After towel drying, he went in with the DYEposit – Platinum ($20 at

“This is a blue-based platinum that neutralizes brassy and yellow tones while acting as a bond builder to maintain hair health and strength,” he explained. “DYEposit is our conditioning treatment that comes in 10 different shades. It deposits color to enhance or add to your existing color while toning, hydrating, strengthening and boosting shine.”

After rising out DYEposit, he blew out her hair so he could start working on the color for her ends. He created a mixture of equal parts Peach Fuzz & BIZ from the Semi-Permanent Hair Dye collection with a dime size of Riot and applied to the ends. “Lastly, I still wanted to keep the smoky tips from her last look so I went in with the Semi Perm shade None More Black to enhance that color,” he said. “We let that process for 30 mins and then rinsed with cold water.” The seriously cool results speak for themselves.

