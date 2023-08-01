This Spray Fixed My Frizzy, Flyaway Prone Hair in a Matter of Seconds

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Frizz and I are like two (unwillingly paired) peas in a pod — you can’t have one without the other. As a curly girl who colored her hair wayyy too many times in high school, has an unhealthy attachment to her blow dryer, and doesn’t always bother to use conditioner, I’m a magnet for unkempt flyaways. Factor in the hot, humid NYC summer weather, and I’m basically a frizz ball the second I step outside. However, as a super competitive person who hates losing, I refuse to let unruly frizz win. I’ve already started on my journey to reversing the damage, packing my hair routine with nourishing hair oils and hydrating masks. Still, I found myself growing impatient that my mane wasn’t sleek and shiny. Luckily, I found a solution that works on the spot — Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer .

When I read the name and saw the keyword ‘instant,’ I knew it had to come home with me. Date nights, work events, Zoom meetings, and running errands are still a thing — no matter the state of my hair — and I don’t want to wait around for my locks to finally be cooperative to be frizz-free. Though I’m typically skeptical of products that promise fast results, I was ever so hopeful due to my personal connection to the problem. I followed Living Proof’s instructions, holding the pre-shaken canister about six inches away from my dry hair, spraying in a sweeping motion from roots to tips. Nervously, I smoothed my hands down my hair in the same motion as the spray. Before I could look, I also ran a comb through my mane, as my waves can get tangled pretty easily. When I turned to look in the mirror, I was very pleased with what I saw. My hair — which, as you can see in the before photo, looks pretty frizzed out — was now significantly less frizzy and much softer than before.

I’m not the only girl on the curl spectrum to fall in love with the No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer, which contains over five nourishing hair oils that smooth strands. One happy shopper wrote , “I have very curly frizzy hair, and this worked amazingly well to smooth things down. I sprayed it on after styling, and it just ‘works.'”

Another reviewer praised the product’s ability to fight frizz without causing a greasy-looking appearance, saying, “This is a “dry” spray that doesn’t leave your hair wet — very important when you have curly hair, and you wear it straight! It leaves your hair so soft and shiny — it’s unbelievable.”

Considering that I value getting rid of frizz to be priceless, spending $32 on a hair product is super reasonable to me. Even though a little product goes a long way with this canister of magic, I’m stocking up now so I never run out. Head on over to Amazon’s Beauty Hub with me and try Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer for yourself.