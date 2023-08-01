This Spray Fixed My Frizzy, Flyaway Prone Hair in a Matter of Seconds

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Frizz and I are like two (unwillingly paired) peas in a pod — you can’t have one without the other. As a curly girl who colored her hair wayyy too many times in high school, has an unhealthy attachment to her blow dryer, and doesn’t always bother to use conditioner, I’m a magnet for unkempt flyaways. Factor in the hot, humid NYC summer weather, and I’m basically a frizz ball the second I step outside. However, as a super competitive person who hates losing, I refuse to let unruly frizz win. I’ve already started on my journey to reversing the damage, packing my hair routine with nourishing hair oils and hydrating masks. Still, I found myself growing impatient that my mane wasn’t sleek and shiny. Luckily, I found a solution that works on the spot — Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer .
When I read the name and saw the keyword ‘instant,’ I knew it had to come home with me. Date nights, work events, Zoom meetings, and running errands are still a thing — no matter the state of my hair — and I don’t want to wait around for my locks to finally be cooperative to be frizz-free. Though I’m typically skeptical of products that promise fast results, I was ever so hopeful due to my personal connection to the problem. I followed Living Proof’s instructions, holding the pre-shaken canister about six inches away from my dry hair, spraying in a sweeping motion from roots to tips. Nervously, I smoothed my hands down my hair in the same motion as the spray. Before I could look, I also ran a comb through my mane, as my waves can get tangled pretty easily. When I turned to look in the mirror, I was very pleased with what I saw. My hair — which, as you can see in the before photo, looks pretty frizzed out — was now significantly less frizzy and much softer than before.
I’m not the only girl on the curl spectrum to fall in love with the No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer, which contains over five nourishing hair oils that smooth strands. One happy shopper wrote , “I have very curly frizzy hair, and this worked amazingly well to smooth things down. I sprayed it on after styling, and it just ‘works.'”
Another reviewer praised the product’s ability to fight frizz without causing a greasy-looking appearance, saying, “This is a “dry” spray that doesn’t leave your hair wet — very important when you have curly hair, and you wear it straight! It leaves your hair so soft and shiny — it’s unbelievable.”
Considering that I value getting rid of frizz to be priceless, spending $32 on a hair product is super reasonable to me. Even though a little product goes a long way with this canister of magic, I’m stocking up now so I never run out. Head on over to Amazon’s Beauty Hub with me and try Living Proof’s No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer for yourself.
