There’s been quite a lot of buzz surrounding the benefits of using rosemary oil for hair growth, and whether or not it can be useful for slowing down shedding across the scalp. The answer seems to be highly positive—whether you’ve seen TikTok videos of people raving about how the ingredient has been transformative for their hair loss, or have read glowing reviews from shoppers about a given rosemary oil for hair, it’s clearly working for many folks. But if you’re personally wondering how to use rosemary oil for hair growth and whether or not it’s worth exploring, we got some legit feedback from a professional dermatologist to share.

Dr. Brian Abittan, Director of Skin and Hair Rejuvenation and Director of Hair Transplantation at Mount Sinai Health System, shared that there are two studies that show rosemary oil has the potential to help grow hair. “While certainly more trials and data are needed, rosemary oil does seemingly have potential to help with hair growth,” Dr. Abittan told StyleCaster.

While he says that the mechanism of action causing hair growth is not fully understood yet, it seems that there are multiple ingredients of rosemary oil (rosmarinic acid, caffeic acid, camphor, etc.) which may contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-microbial properties. “Together these may help contribute towards hair growth.”

But how often should one apply rosemary oil to the scalp? Dr. Abbitan says it depends on the formulation being used, but most options out there will advise being applied once daily across areas of loss to see results.

If you’re wondering if there are instances in which to avoid using rosemary oil, Dr. Abbitan says this can ultimately depend on the formulation and concentration of a given oil, since it can sometimes be irritating to the scalp and cause contact allergies. “It is important to note that there are many different types of hair loss and that rosemary oil may work better for some types than others.” You may want to have your scalp issues evaluated by a dermatologist to determine your specific type of hair loss (and whether or not rosemary oil is a viable solution), should you have any reservations.

If you’re interested in giving rosemary oil a go to prevent hair loss and reduce thinning, we found the best rosemary oil for hair growth options out there that come highly reviewed by customers who’ve already given them a try.

Mielle Organics Scalp Oil

A beloved Alix Earle favorite, the Mielle Organics Scalp oil contains biotin and rosemary oil to bring thicker, fuller locks.

Venanoci Hair Growth Oil

If you’ve wanted to see some crazy rosemary oil for hair growth before and after photos, the Venanoci Hair Growth Serum reviews section is the place to go.

Camille Rose Rosemary Activated Hair Oil Treatment

This rosemary oil treatment halts breakage, strengthens fragile strands that have undergone too much damage and encourages healthy regrowth with each use.

Psalmonica Rice Water for Hair Growth

Rice water is also touted as a potential miracle ingredient for boosting growth. Pair it with rosemary oil, and you just might see some legendary results.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

This shampoo contains rosemary oil and biotin which encourage stronger strands across brittle, weak areas. It also works wonders on natural hair from Types 3A to 4C.

SVA Organics Rosemary Oil

If you solely want to reap the benefits of plain rosemary oil, grabbing a concentrated formula and diluting it yourself is one avenue.