This Biotin-Infused Hair Mask From a TikTok-Viral Brand Encourages Longer, Thicker Locks—& It’s Just $9

It’s not just certain shampoos and scalp serums that are capable of remedying hair shedding—some hair masks are formulated with strengthening ingredients that promote thicker, longer strands. You simply just have to know what to search for on their ingredient lists, such as rosemary oil and biotin. The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is a prime example of what to look for, plus, it has a 4.6 approval rating from shoppers who love how it makes their strands feel.

Mielle Organics is by far known for its scalp serum that is capable of yielding visible results in just a couple of weeks (and happens to be beloved by TikTok creator Alix Earle). Pair it alongside the hair mask, and you’re likely to see some swift changes on breakage, split ends and stunted growth.

The deeply nourishing treatment specifically targets dry and brittle locks that need rejuvenation. It combines natural, certified organic ingredients to reduce frizz and mend damaged locks, therefore encouraging healthier growth from the roots out. It’s also suited for all hair textures, especially types 3A to 4C, chemically treated strands, braids, weaves and low and high porosity hair levels.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque

The hair mask has a total of 4,167 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who have witnessed significant changes from use, with some noting a difference in as fast as one application.

“I’ve never been able so see hair growth progress so fast! Not to mention, how soft it leaves my hair,” wrote one person. “I ignore the directions though and leave it in for an hour or so before I shower! AMAZING! Very happy with this product.”

“This makes my hair so soft after each use. I use it once a week. After I had surgery, I lost a significant amount of hair. Working in the medical field I know that rosemary oil works wonders at regrowing hair,” shared another. “I use a few drops of rosemary essential oil in my shampoo, conditioner and leave-ins, so when I saw this already had rosemary in it I knew I had to try it. I’m so glad I did. It works and my hair is much healthier. I felt the results instantly.”

The product is on sale for just $9, so you really have nothing to lose by giving the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque a go. Add it to your cart alongside other rosemary and biotin products from the brand today.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil