Reviewers Have Seen ‘So Much New Growth’ & ‘Sparse Spots Filling In’ Within 3 Weeks of Using This On-Sale Hair Serum

If you’ve been scouring the Internet for the best possible hair growth treatments out there, you’ve likely landed on the name Minoxidil. The topical medication is meant to stimulate new growth on balding patches and slow shedding, and while it’s mostly been used by folks 40 years and up in the past (Rogaine, anyone?) that hasn’t stopped users of all ages attempting to reap its benefits lately. In fact, one search on TikTok will serve you up countless videos of people speaking on the matter.

Minoxidil works in several ways to transform thinning scalps; it increases blood flow around hair follicles, it extends each follicle growth phase and it increases the strength of future follicles. Basically, the potent ingredient ensures future strands come back healthier and stronger, resulting in fuller locks.

There are several places on the web to purchase a Minoxidil serum, but for those seeking affordability and fast delivery, Amazon has plenty of options available. The Elevate Minoxidil 5% Hair Growth Spray is a prime example; it has a 4.3-star rating and is currently 40 percent off.

Elevate Minoxidil 5% Hair Growth Spray

The spray-on serum contains 5 percent Minoxidil, vitamin B5 and ginseng that bring fast-working results to thinning areas. It’s been clinically proven to show changes within 12 weeks of use on those with brittle strands, pattern baldness and strands with low elasticity. The brand recommends using it twice per day by spraying it directly onto areas of loss or all across the scalp and letting it dry before styling—shoppers confirm it doesn’t leave a greasy film on the hair.

If you want a visual of just how well the spray works, one person left a before-and-after photo alongside their review which read “This product works great for me. Just be patient and use daily. I was using 2x daily as directed by my doctor, and now I’ve cut back to once daily. I’ve seen the most significant improvements in the last 30 days (see pics!), about 1.5 months into treatment. It’s a great price for the peace of mind of hair regrowth.”

A second reviewer wrote that after experiencing “hair loss and thinning due to previous health issues,” they’ve witnessed “so much new growth and sparse spots filling in already” after three weeks of using the Elevate spray.

“I have two spots on the side of my temple that seem to be getting fuller, and my part in the middle doesn’t seem as wide,” shared a third person.

If no other hair growth treatments have offered the results you’ve wanted, consider giving Minoxidil a go. Scoop the Elevate Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray while it’s down to $30 right now.