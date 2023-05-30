This Growth Serum With a 91% Approval Rating Slowed Down One Person’s Hair Loss ‘Almost Immediately’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

These days, it feels like hair shedding has become a more commonplace experience; according to the American Academy of Dermatology, it’s normal to lose between 50 to 100 hairs a day. But, certain factors can trigger more extensive loss, such as aging, stress, genetics and medication. While treatments for all of the above vary, one thing is undeniable: Hair loss is not necessarily irreversible.

More and more people across the Internet are documenting their hair loss, and thus, sharing their recommendations for what remedied their concerns. Oftentimes, the products that come highly-rated contain ingredients like rosemary oil, castor oil, caffeine and biotin, all of which are incredibly effective at stimulating hair follicles and boosting new growth. In fact, studies have been conducted comparing the efficacy of rosemary oil to that of Minoxidil, a newly popular treatment for pattern hair loss.

Luckily, you won’t have to shell out a ton to implement all those ingredients into your regimen—Amazon carries a hair growth serum that contains them all and boasts a 91 percent approval rating: the Venanoci Hair Growth Serum , which yields results exceptionally fast, per reviewers.

Venanoci Hair Growth Serum

“I started intermittent fasting for health reasons and after a while I noticed that I was getting handfuls of hair in the shower (and my hair is very long) and my ponytail was only half it’s normal thickness,” explained one shopper. “I had to go to smaller hair clips and clean my hairbrush out every day. I bought this hair growth oil , and although it’s too soon to see if I really have any new hair growth, as I’ve only been using it for a little over a week, I definitely noticed the hair loss slowing down after 1 or 2 days of use, both in the shower and in my hairbrush.”

Caffeine, castor oil, rosemary oil, ginger oil and biotin, alongside omega-6 essential fatty acids, minerals, proteins and vitamin E, quickly work to strengthen thinning, weak strands to transform the scalp into a fuller head of hair. The blend replenishes the scalps’ natural oils to create a healthier environment for newer follicles less prone to breakage and is also super simple to apply. All it takes is mere minutes out of your day; add 2 to 4 drops to the scalp and massage the serum in with your fingers for up to three minutes.

Another reviewer had nothing but good remarks for the serum: “I’m 40 years old and have a lot of baby hair in the front and on top of my head and it has been bothering me for maybe about a year now,” they wrote. “It might be too early to tell, but in three days, I have noticed growth…like, I don’t know, is it a miracle?? I have to keep using [the] product now.. and I told my husband to use it now too.”

The risk is low but the potential results are high—treat your thinning scalp to the powers of Venanoci for $19 at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon.