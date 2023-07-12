My Hair Has Never Felt Softer Thanks to This Leave-In Conditioner Mist That’s Down to $24 For a Few More Hours

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

My hair is always at its best right after I get it trimmed and blown out. It’s light, soft, smooth, shiny, smells good and has extra volume. I don’t think there’s anything I could possibly do on my own to get salon-level strands, but I recently tried a product that helped me inch closer and closer. Ouai is a brand I see literally everywhere and one I’ve been curious about for a while now. It wasn’t until I saw my sister spritz her locks with the Leave-In Conditioner that I cared enough to actually check out the brand’s offerings for myself.

My sister couldn’t stop blabbering on about this spray, but I honestly was skeptical that it would live up to the hype. Fortunately, Ouai kindly sent me the Leave-In Conditioner and I’ve been misting it onto my hair ever since. After two weeks of use, my final verdict is that it does indeed meet my sister’s high expectations. I could tell straight away that I would be using it after every shower because my hair felt incredibly soft and my flyaways smoothed down. Although my hair doesn’t tangle a whole lot post-shower, I also noticed how effortlessly my Wet Brush glided through my strands.

Suitable for oily, dry and normal hair types, this hydrating mist has multiple uses. For one, it shields hair from heat (temperatures of up to 450°F) and ultraviolet damage. That’s definitely important if you’re blow-drying your hair after a couple of spritzes of this product. The Leave-In Conditioner also smooths split ends and frizz, detangles and conditions.

Photo: Ouai.

I’m not the greatest at maintaining a haircare routine, so this easy-to-use spray is a godsend. And when I say it’s easy to use, I mean you only need a few spritzes to transform your damp hair into shiny, silky smooth strands.

Shop Ouai’s Leave-In Conditioner at Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Target and Ouai. But definitely go with Amazon right now, since it’s discounted for Prime Day. While you’d normally have to pay $30 for this hair must-have, it’s on sale for 20 percent off ($24). The major shopping event ends at the end of the day on July 12, so act fast! And be sure you have a Prime membership to score this deal along with a bunch of others.

But let’s get into what makes this leave-in conditioner so effective. An amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract, panthenol and vitamin E protect and smooth your strands like no other. No matter your hair type or thickness, this spray primes your locks for styling and smooths and conditions it to perfection. FYI: It’s cruelty-free, color-safe and paraben and sulfate-free.

Here’s how to get the best results: On damp hair, spray six to eight inches away from your eye line. You want to spray the product from above your head, so downwards. Be sure to go in with a comb or brush afterward, to ensure the mist gets distributed to all of your strands—even your roots.

And last but certainly not least: the scent. While I normally steer clear of fragrance in my beauty routine, the Leave-In Conditioner carries a light, clean, floral fragrance that I’m honestly not opposed to. It’s called North Bondi and has notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet and white musk.

But here’s the thing: It’s not just my sister and me who stan this product. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, and it has earned a very impressive 4.7-star overall rating. It’s not every day that you find a hair product with that high of an average rating.

Aren’t fully on board yet? Let the reviews speak for themselves.

“This stuff takes my poor damaged hair and makes it super soft. I can actually get a brush through it when it’s wet,” raved one reviewer. “This is so much better than the stuff I was buying at the grocery store! It’s a little pricey but I think it’s worth it as it’s so effective. I love the smell too.”

“I have fine/wavy hair and this has worked wonders for controlling my frizz. I wish the smell lasted longer as it smells so freaking good. But I love this product,” wrote another shopper.

See, it’s really not just me! I wouldn’t typically spend $30 on a hair product, but after using this one, I might just have to restock as soon as I run out (which probably won’t be for a while because a little goes a long way). Head on over to Amazon and try Ouai’s Leave-In Conditioner for yourself.

