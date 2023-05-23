Shoppers Are Seeing New Growth on Bald Spots With This $19 Spray—& Even Their Stylists Are Intrigued

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re someone who chooses to hibernate more during the colder months, there’s no better time to start a new project. Whether that’s beginning your tretinoin journey to reduce acne, setting aside more self-care (or self-pleasure) time, or working to increase hair growth on a thinning scalp, we’ve got you covered. Back to the latter: We’re basically pros at this point on finding the highest-rated growth formulas out there, and the Paisle Botanics Biotin Spray is the latest to land on our radar.

First off, the under-$20 spray has earned a 4.3 approval rating from Amazon shoppers, with over 2,500 five-star ratings to boot. Considering the wide inventory of growth products the retailer carries, this under-the-radar product has made quite an impact for itself. And we’re here for it, especially since it’s incredibly easy to use.





Paisle Botanics Biotin Spray

Described by the brand as an “instant hair thickening spray,” the formula is able to boost volume in a “matter of seconds.” All you need to do is spray it evenly onto damp hair and blow dry to see your results. While these instantaneous effects are great in a pinch, whether you’ve got a special event or regularly go into an office, we know the people also crave long-term results. Luckily, the spray contains ingredients like biotin and caffeine which target hair follicles that are routinely thinning or falling out and may contribute to fuller, thicker locks overtime.

While this is a leave-in spray, you won’t find it weighs down your strands in the slightest. It was “carefully crafted to be lightweight” and sans any sticky residue, so you can confidently spray and go about your day. Oh, and it’s perfectly safe to use on color treated hair, too.

Shoppers of all ages are praising it. “This has been the best product for my hair. So if I can grow some hair when I am 71 years young, you can too,” wrote one.

"My hair was almost completely gone in the front of my head,"

". "I have been using the product for about 6 months. I spray it on before I get in the shower. Now the bald spots have new growth. Even my stylist asked me what I was using. I am very happy with results I have experienced after using this product."

Whenever a professional stylist is intrigued, we can't help but think a product is the real deal.

Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray for Thin Hair Texturizing Spray Hair Loss Prevention Thinning Hair Thickening Tonic for Fine Hair Thick Hair Growth Products for Men for Women

$29.99

33% Off



Buy Now



right now.