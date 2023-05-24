This ‘Ageless’ Hair Serum Stops Grays In Their Tracks—& You Can Snag It For Less Today Only

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ever heard the saying, “if you puck one gray hair, three come back in its place?” This is a myth for the most part, but taking hair out of your head by force like that does have its consequences. You can leave the area super irritated and cause it to experience premature hair loss, something that just gets worse as we age.

I have a better solution for you—Vegamour’s Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum. It’s a hair product you can use a couple of times a week to prevent gray hair from coming while nourishing your hair for new growth. And if you want to pick up this up, I’d recommend getting it ASAP. The brand is having a major sale sitewide right now, so you can snag this serum for 25 percent off with the code SUMMERSALE.

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

If you want to turn back the clock on gray hair, you can also grab this plant-based hair serum that promises to renew hair color and shine with consistent use on its own. Vegamour claims the serum restores youthful looking hair in as soon as 90 days and have the results to back it up. In their clinical trials, participants with gray hair saw the following: 71% said hair looked healthier, 64% saw less gray hair in as soon as 90 days, and 57% said hair looked darker.

Its blend of nourishing ingredients are to credit; peptides renew strands exposed to oxidative stress, while glycoproteins enhances their natural shine and mitigated gray shades without damaging the hair. Lastly, a blend of vitamin’s B3, B5, B6 and E prevent graying from appearing faster.

Gro Ageless Daily Duo

You can also shop the Gro Ageless Daily Duo, which includes the Anti-Gray Hair Serum and Vegamour’s popular Gro Hair Serum for reducing shedding and loss.