Shoppers Say This Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo ‘Cuts Shedding in Half’ Within Weeks—& It’s 43% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve been reading up on the benefits of rice water lately, and to be honest, it may be one of the most underrated ingredients for sparking hair growth and stunting hair loss. Despite being used for ages in several regions of Asia, rice water only just began trending on platforms like TikTok within the last couple of years, with many people testing the waters on how well it delivers on its claims.

I wrote about this scalp spray containing rice water recently, and people went crazy for it—so in the name of helping fight the good fight against hair loss, I’m back to spotlight yet another shopper-loved product that should very much be on your radar: the Luv Me Care Rice Water Shampoo , which is currently 45 percent off on Amazon during a Prime Day lightning deal.

Whether you’re dealing with a sudden onset of hair loss, have always dealt with fine or thin locks, or have put your hair through the wringer and noticed damaging changes, this shampoo is capable of restoring your strands to a healthier state. Its nutrient-packed formula—besides rice water, you’ll find ginger root, biotin, caffeine and citrus peel—encourages new growth, stops excess shedding and maintains a hydrated and soothed scalp.

Luv Me Care Rice Water Shampoo

It may not have thousands of reviews on Amazon (yet), but what the shampoo does have is a 91 percent approval rate from real customers who’ve tried it.

“I’m a man getting tons of new hair follicle growth,” wrote one. “I am actually shocked as this blows Minoxidil / Rogaine out of the water. My receding hairline is coming back and shedding has cut in half. I started noticing new hair follicles within a couple days of use.”

RELATED: This $20 Retinol Eye Stick Works So Fast on Dark Circles, Shoppers Are Even Skipping Concealer

“Let me preface this review by saying I’ve tried four different shampoos that said they would help hair loss. This one really does,” wrote another reviewer with fine strands. “I used this shampoo every other day, leaving it on for five minutes. After 2 weeks, I have almost no hair loss.”

See what all the hype is about around rice water by scooping up one of these yourself.