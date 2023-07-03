The Shampoo That ‘Really Works’ to Volumize & Strengthen Hair Is Majorly Discounted

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While you’re not necessarily supposed to wash your hair everyday, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up on hair care products — think hair growth serums, sprays, and shampoos. For the next couple of days, shoppers can stock up bottles of their favorite beauty products at stellar prices, like the Rene Furterer Forticea Energizing Shampoo that’s 25 percent off in the deluxe size during the brand’s Fourth of July sale with code FF25.

Made from guarana extract, this vegan shampoo is designed to energize the scalp and improve hair strength leaving you with visibly improved strands. Not only will it strengthen hair from root to tip, but also leave your hair soft and smooth so you can say goodbye to knotted and broken ends for easy drying and styling. It’s also formulated with essential oils of orange, lavender, and rosemary which help purify the scalp and promote microcirculation when massaged into the scalp.

For best results, apply to damp hair in the shower and leave in for one to three minutes and then thoroughly rinse out. Need more convincing? Reviewers rave about the product’s ability to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss. One five-star reviewer said this paraben-free shampoo “really works” and is very “kind to the scalp.” While another fan of the product says it’s “great to give fullness and vitality to fine hair.”

Normally, this dermatologist-tested shampoo is $38 for a regular size, so we’d recommend stocking up on the deluxe size for the months to come while the price tag has dropped down to less than $29.