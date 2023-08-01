This Hair Growth Oil Works Just as Well as Rogaine & Olaplex—Snag It For $20

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hair growth is no one size fits all formula. There are a few things that can disrupt how long and thick your hair can get—even your scalp care can get in the way. It could even mean something in your genetic makeup is stopping or halting the process. If you’re looking to try a natural hair growth oil, Amazon has a multitude of options for you to check out, including the Life & Pursuits Organic Hair Growth Oil .

This top-selling Amazon find has been reviewed over 4,000 times and consistently finds itself on the top of buyers’ lists. Preventing hair thinning and nourishing the scalp are just a few of the things this hair treatment does. It’s anti-dandruff and has no parabens, so you can expect no irritation and inflammation.

Life & Pursuits Organic Hair Growth Oil

This organic hair growth oil uses pure ingredients that are cold-pressed so that you get full use of each and every nourishing ingredient. Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Methi, and Neem, the Bhringraj is free from harmful chemicals and stimulates hair growth. This ayurvedic oil can be used as a conditioner as well.

To use this product , you’ll want to gently massage your hair and scalp with the Bhringraj oil and leave it on overnight or before you wash. For best results, use a minimum of two to three times per week—you can expect results in three to four months if you continue to use.

I combed through what some users said and the results are pretty shocking—in a good way! One reviewer boasted that results compare to those of Olaplex and even Rogaine, saying “This is the first serum and oil that has worked to stop my hair from falling out. I have tried other things including shampoos and conditioners, which did a nice job but never stop my hair from falling out, this is the first product which does.”

You can head to Amazon now to grab this hair growth oil for just $20.