With so many hydrating treatments at our fingertips, it seems like dry, damaged strands have easily become the norm. While it’s reassuring to have everything under the sun available to rectify them, what’s worth whipping out your wallet for isn’t always simple to decipher. Lucky for all the frizzy-haired folks out there, Amazon shoppers have already played detective and discovered the Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment .

According to Amazon reviewers, the $7 treatment provides results comparable to that of Olaplex, which is downright huge. As one fan put it, “I’ve never felt as much of a difference in my hair as I have with this product…As soon as it was in my hair I felt the softness. I washed my hair, towel dried it, and then put this in it and left it in for about an hour with a plastic baggie over my hair. I rinsed it out with cold water, and my hair was just so soft and silky. It dried very smooth and not a lick of frizz.”

Amazon

Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment

Did we just all uncover the secret to salon-level hair from the comfort of our own bathrooms? Quite possibly. And it will hardly take much effort to reap its benefits; the deep repairing treatment only requires five minutes of your time (tip: leave on for 20 minutes on extra dry locks) to transform damaged, over-processed hair into a silky-smooth, tangle-free dream. It’s all thanks to the mask’s hair-loving ingredients, ceramides, collagen and keratin, which strengthen, nourish and rebuild the hair follicles.

The days of dropping more than you’d like on a repairing treatment are over. “I use a ton of high-end hair products that are very expensive. This stuff is so inexpensive and so amazing,” raved another shopper. “I have fine, bleached hair and sometimes this stuff makes my hair so soft I can’t even style it well because I have to gunk it up a little. Despite that, this stuff is amazing.”

Per one more reviewer, you just might see a difference after the first use: “I had dry and lifeless hair after color treating my long hair,” they wrote. “I tried some really expensive brands but nothing worked. Used this on my damp partially dried hair after shampooing and let it sit for 5-10 mins and could see results after one wash. My hair feels so much softer and moisturized and healthy just what I desired.”

Hurry—grab the $7 treatment on Amazon before everyone else finds out about it. Plus, it will arrive before Christmas, making for the perfect stocking stuffer for loved ones.