This Biotin Hair Growth Serum Stops Shedding After 1 Week—& It’s $15 RN

Hair shedding can be difficult to talk about, but it’s important to note just how many people deal with problematic scalps. While it’s relatively normal to lose between 50 to 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, anything beyond that may be considered excessive. Treatment options ultimately do vary depending on several factors, but if you are experiencing a reduction in growth, investing in an effective biotin serum may be a solution.

While you’re assessing all the options available at your fingertips, consider the Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Serum on Amazon. The under-the-radar formula is not only on sale for 40 percent off but has thousands of shoppers backing up its claims.

Packed with essential vitamins and botanical ingredients, the serum stimulates growth at the roots while boosting their hair’s natural texture, volume and strength. It also rejuvenates the scalp and strands to prevent thinning and breakage, therefore dry, damaged and frizzy locks will only appear smoother, shinier and healthier with time.

Amazon

Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Serum

Just take one reviewer’s photo evidence as proof: “I’ve always had very thin hair and I was shedding like a husky on a hot summer day! These pictures were taken after one week, ONE FREAKING WEEK,” they wrote. “I was very impressed, my hair was shedding less, it felt stronger and fuller…I also applied the product at night on the corner of my lashes and eyebrows, with an eyebrow brush and I started noticing a difference when I put my mascara on, my lashes looked fuller and longer with just one coat!”

Consider our minds blown. Though, with highly-nourishing additives like biotin, caffeine and castor oil included in the serum, we’re not surprised it actually provides results. In fact, reviewers say it has the ability to fill out a range of sparse areas, including the hairline, bald spots and eyebrows. One person even noted that it has the power to greatly minimize dandruff with continual use.

“This product has been unbelievable for my hair,” shared another. “I had Covid over a year ago, and had the unpleasant afterwards side effect where my hair was falling out in clumps. My fiancé originally got this for me as a test run, and now I can’t live without it. I was skeptical but I can see the difference already. If you’re suffering from Covid related hair loss please try this. I hope it works for you the same way it did for me!”

Say no more—the Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Serum just may be worth a try. Grab it while it’s down to $15 on Amazon.