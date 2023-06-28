This Shampoo Transforms Thinning Locks—& Shoppers Say Their Hair Acts ‘10 Years Younger’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Do you spend plenty on your skincare regimen, yet opt for the cheapest formulas possible when it comes to hair care? Adding first-rate options to your shower can only benefit the health of your hair both short term and long term. Trust me, it’s worth splurging a little more on shampoo for higher-quality ingredients, especially if your locks are feeling thin and brittle.

According to reviewers, one option is worth every penny for just such concerns: Rene Furterer’s Tonucia Replumping Shampoo. A gem in a stacked line-up of luxury products from the French brand, the gentle shampoo protects against the effects of aging by restoring density, stimulating the scalp and rejuvenating thinning locks from roots to end. Per the brand, users should witness thicker, stronger hair follicles that not only feel revived, but appear more youthful-looking.

Right now, shoppers can snag a bottle for less during the brand’s Friends & Family sale. Score 25 percent off sitewide with the code FF20 this week.

Rene Furterer’s Tonucia Replumping Shampoo

“From the moment you put it on in the shower, it feels like it’s bulking your hair up,” confirms one shopper. “It takes brittle, thinning hair and gives it body and form. After a good blow dry, my hair acts like it’s 10 yrs younger!”

This newfound body and form is the result of a handful of fast-acting ingredients: tamarind seed extract (plant-based hyaluronic acid) helps to plump each hair fiber; orange essential oil and vitamins B3, B5, B6, B8 & B7 soothe the scalp; wheat microproteins fill in gaps between hair cuticles for fuller locks; cimentrio complex combats further damage from environmental aggressors.

“This shampoo really does thicken my normally fine hair,” shared a second. “I’m over 60 and my hair had started to thin, especially in the back. Now it feels thick and full again. I definitely recommend this for those with a similar problem.”

For the best results, Rene Furterer recommends massaging the product into the hair in circular motions from the nape of the neck to the top of the head. Leave it on for one to three minutes to allow the ingredients to work their magic before rinsing well.

Ready to revamp your haircare regimen? Start by adding the Rene Furterer’s Tonucia Replumping Shampoo into your cart.