Not To Be Dramatic But Our Favorite Lash Enhancer Is 50% Off For Prime Day

I don’t think I’m the only person who has been trying to thicken and elongate their lashes and brows since what feels like the dawn of time. We’ve all been there: you’re in middle school and tiny eyebrows are all the rage. You’ve gotten ahold of your mom’s tweezers and you’re going to town on some serious plucking that you’re hoping will give you that Pam Anderson in the 2000s look you’ve been going for. When all of a sudden, you realize the multiple hairs you’ve been taking out in one fell swoop have really added up. Cut to a decade later and your brows still haven’t fully recovered. Sound familiar?

That’s where Pronexa’s revolutionary botanical serum comes in handy. Whether you’re trying to undo the damage of past plucking or just looking to give your brows that Cara Delevingne vibe, Pronexa’s boosting, lengthening, and thickening formula will help you achieve your brow and lash goals. Oh, did I mention it’s on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day for 50 percent off?

It’ll make your eyelashes look a mile long without weighing them down so you can say goodbye to the days of wearing false lashes. Plus it has incredible reviews, but if you don’t want to take the word of strangers (with excellent taste), you can rest assured that it’s been tested and is certifiably scientifically proven to do what it claims to do — which is make you look fabulous. It’ll dramatically increase the length and thickness of your eyelashes and eyebrows in as little as 60 days, which is probably why everyone is so gaga over this formula. Who wouldn’t want a rapid speed lash glow up?

How does it work its magic, you may be wondering? The formula features botanically-derived compounds that penetrate hair follicles to stimulate lash and brow growth which in turn fortifies the hairs for a noticeably thicker and more voluminous effect.

Have sensitive skin? Particular about the ingredients in your beauty products? Fear not! Pronexa is hypoallergenic, non-irritating, clinically tested, allergy tested & dermatologist tested. Plus, it’s cruelty free, so it’s pretty much perfect for the person who falls under the beauty/animal-lover venn diagram.

It really is as simple as applying the formula along your lash line or to your brows as you would an eyebrow pencil and waiting just about two months to see the results. Looking for even better results? Mix it with castor oil for an even more specialty concoction that’s sure to have you looking like Betty Boop in no time. Shout out to Amazon!