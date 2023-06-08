All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Love her or hate her, Hailey Bieber continually sets new trends in the beauty and fashion space that can’t be ignored, especially if we’re talking nail game. The celeb sent the Internet into a spiral this week when she ditched her mega-popular ‘glazed donut nails’ for a mismatched, abstract design. It’s not the first time she’s thrown us all for a loop when it comes to her manicures; from neon green nails to white pearls with a cool chrome finish to a candy cane take on her coined donut look, Bieber knows how to keep us on our toes.

Because we’re the ultimate trend followers, we rounded up a complete guide of our favorite Hailey Bieber manicures from the past into current day—plus the easiest ways to recreate them yourself on a budget.

Mismatched/Abstract Nails

Bieber put the new mani on display on Instagram while spilling about Rhodes latest launch (more on that here.) Each nail has a wildly different design than the next, from swirls of deep purple to pops of yellow with pink dots to seemingly plaid details. Basically, it’s right on queue for summer.

If you’re not the most skilled at nail art to try copying the mismatched design yourself, there are plenty of similar press-on designs to pick up instead.

Amazon has an assortment of different press on nail designs, including the many options from Misssix. Pick up a few different packs to mix and match!

Glazed Donut Nails

In a TikTok interview with Refinery29, Bieber revealed exactly what she asks for when it comes to her nails. They’re an updated version of the nude, neutral nails celebrities love so much. These look like white pearls with a cool chrome finish. And they’re pretty easy to copy.

“I do one thin layer of a color,” Bieber told Refinery29. “I like making my own colors too, so I’ll ask her [the nail technician] ‘Can you mix this with this and put clear in it to thin it out.” She added: “Then, I rub chrome dust over it. I’m having a chrome nail obsession.” And it gets even better.

Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared the exact color combo on Instagram. Once TikTokers learned of Bieber’s secret, to the salon! they went. Ganzorigt calls the mani “glazed donuts nails.”

Here’s the combo. Ganzorigt applies OPI Stay Strong gel base coat ($8.99 at Walmart) with OPI GelColor Gel Nail Polish in Funny Bunny ($22.79 at Walmart) on top. Next comes OPI Gel Color Stay Shiny Top Coat ($18.45 at Walmart) with OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can ($29.95 at Walmart) sprinkled on top. These are all OPI Professional products you can ask for at the nail salon but we found them at Walmart if you want to DIY the look.

Every TikToker who tried the pearly chrome nails loved them. Kyndall Ames asked for the exact combo at the nail salon and her tech seriously delivered. Rachel Autenrieth wasn’t sure exactly what to ask for but her nail artist killed it, as well. This color combo works well on shorter nails, too. You don’t have to do the long almond shape as Bieber does. Trisha Smith‘s nails look great and they’re a shorter almond style.

Chrome nails for everyone!

Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails

@haileybieber I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall 🤤🤎🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 @zolaganzorigt ♬ original sound – jex

“I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but…the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall,” Bieber captioned a previous TikTok video.

Fall, winter, spring, we’d sport this alternative take on the classic glazed donut trend any day.

Bieber’s nail artist spilled all the deets on Instagram on how exactly she created this look. Zola Ganzorigt began by using the OPI Stay Strong gel base coat, followed by the OPI Stay shiny gel top coat and OPI Chrome effects in Tin Man Can. Lastly, to get that sultry brown shade, she used

DND gel colors in Coffee Bean and Spice Brown.

Candy Cane Glazed-Doughnut Nails

For a holiday edition of her glazed donut nails, Bieber took to Instagram to share her ‘candy cane’ inspired look.

Ganzorigt prepped the nails with OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat ($21.95 at Walmart) and added one coat of OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny ($11.49 at Amazon

). Then, she did the french tips in OPI GelColor in Big Apple Red ($11.49 at Amazon

) followed by a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat ($15.90 at Walmart). Next came OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can and finally OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat ($18.45 at Walmart).

Glow In the Dark Neon Nails

The celeb doesn’t always stick with neutrals; her nail artist designed this “Glow in the Dark” look for Bieber’s Coachella weekend.

She began by using the tried and true OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat ($19.49 at Walmart) before mixing the OPi Gel Color in No Faux Yellow and Green Come True with the Stay Strong Gel Base Coat. “Add a little bit of glow in the dark powder to the color and mix it well,” she captioned the post, followed by the additional steps. “Apply one coat of mixed color and cure it. Apply Stay Shiny GelColor Top Coat and cure it. Draw squiggly lines using OPI GelColor in Suzy’s Slinging Mezcal and cure it. Gently rub OPI Chrome Effects in Gold Digger on gold lines. Apply Stay Shiny GelColor Top Coat and cure it.”