Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale

You could spend a lifetime sifting through all of the beauty products sold online at Amazon. And while several options are great, they can sometimes become overwhelming. Luckily, this shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among over 15,000 reviewers who gave the formula a perfect five-star rating. Not to mention, it’s on sale for 30 percent off through the end of the day during Amazon Prime Day.

Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you months; it arrives in a whopping 16-ounce bottle. Plus, the fact that it’s only around $20 right now doesn’t hurt either.

If you’re anything like me, you probably notice excess hair shedding during the warmer months. Because I’m doing more activities in higher temperatures, I’m running to the shower to lather my strands more often than I do during other times of the year. And with that comes the unavoidable knowledge of just how much you’re shedding each time you shower—it’s not pretty to see precious locks gathering at the bottom of your bathtub.

But instead of having a mini meltdown whenever you shower, take matters into your own hands with this shampoo that shoppers swear “really works.” As one Amazon reviewer put it: “After [a] few weeks of use, my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bathtub and on my shoulders.”

Because this shampoo is infused with biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, nettle extract and other natural ingredients, it helps to promote healthy hair growth while also minimizing thinning. And since this formula is highly concentrated, you can use less of it each time you shower, meaning the bottle will last longer than your typical options. Bonus: It is also paraben, sulfate and harsh chemical-free. So while it might not lather as much as your other products, rest assured it’s getting to work while remaining gentle on your strands.

One customer documented their “insane hair regrowth” during the duration of a month and claimed the shampoo “saved their freaking hair.” Though patience is key with this product, customers share that you should start noticing regrowth fairly quickly.

“This product delivers,” wrote another shopper,” adding that their “hair loss diminished tremendously.” This shampoo even had hidden perks like restoring shine and luster to the hair and balancing overly greasy scalps so shoppers could avoid hair washing more often. This shampoo “changed my hair for the better,” wrote another shopper. “My hair stopped falling out…I no longer find hair all over my bathtub.”

Normally this bottle retails for $30, but right now, it’s down to just $21 on Amazon . Once you’re hooked, sign up for subscribe and save deliveries to save up to 5 percent on all future orders.