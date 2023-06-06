This $13 Oil From Amazon Regrows Overplucked, Thinning Eyebrows In a Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a big Y2K revival in our midst and it’s bringing about a slew of nostalgic trends, one of which is thin eyebrows. But not everyone has gotten on board with this beauty trend. If, like us, you’re more into fluffy model brows popularized by the likes of Brooke Shields and Cara Delevingne, we found a product that’s all about promoting brow growth. It’s a very simple oil that you’d never expect to be responsible for creating full brows.

You might’ve already tried a bunch of different serums that claim to grow your brow hairs, but Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil is the real deal. Castor oil comes from castor beans, as its name would suggest. We know that might sound a bit odd, but it actually boasts plenty of benefits for hair and hair growth. It plays the role of conditioner, emollient and lubricant, among others. Cop this miraculous oil for just $13 at Amazon.

Castor oil hydrates and strengthens brows, filling in sparse areas and lengthening eyebrow hairs. But you can’t smear just any castor oil over your brows and think they’re going to magically grow by centimeters overnight. Make sure yours is authentic and pure, like Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil.

“I’ve been using this day and night for the past month or so and let me tell you, THIS WORKS! My right eyebrow is finally growing more hair!” raved one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating.

If you overplucked to try the ultra-skinny arches from the early 2000s but now want your bushy brows back, get your hairs longer and stronger thanks to this affordable product.

Included in this on-sale 11-piece set is a huge 4-ounce bottle of castor oil, five spoolies and five applicator brushes. Compare this to the $13 2-ounce bottle

that comes with just one spoolie and brush, and you’ll see just how great of a deal this care set really is.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics uses only the best ingredients and none of the harmful chemicals other growth products do. This organic, cold-pressed castor oil is certified by the USDA. It’s authentic, pure, natural and hexane-free. When you have the purest ingredients, all you have to do is apply the nourishing oil to your brows and watch your hairs get stronger and fuller.

Since the oil reduces split ends and stimulates hair follicles, you can also use it for growing your lashes and hair. Some shoppers even use it to moisturize their faces. It’s a great multi-purpose product that also comes with a spoolie and a pointed applicator brush.

“I have always had full eyebrows, but after over-waxing, I noticed the shape becoming less structured above and under the arch,” wrote another shopper. “I put a good amount on my entire brow at night and a small amount on the areas needed in the morning. It filled in the sparse section, but my hair also feels so soft and smooth now.”

To apply, use less than a drop right before bedtime. According to the brand, hair can grow back in as short as one to two weeks, and these Amazon reviewers can confirm it.

“If you are looking to grow your lashes and brows, this product is a winner. I could see a dramatic change in just two weeks,” wrote another reviewer. “My brows are growing and have had to be trimmed.”

For a natural way to thicken and lengthen your brows, go for castor oil. This low-key oil is more than capable of regrowing your hair so that you have strong, fluffy eyebrows. Grab your Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil care set for just $13 and your brows will be forever changed.