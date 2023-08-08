Read Next: How To Watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey To See The Next Basketball Star
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday Riley’s TikTok-Fave Skincare Finds Are Less Than $20 During Dermstore’s Big Sale

Plus, so many more brands at 25% off.
dermstore sale
Dermstore/Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s not every day that luxury skincare brands go on sale alongside best-selling makeup and haircare. While we live for a drugstore deal, sometimes you want to treat yourself to a brand like Paula’s Choice or NuFace. Luckily, Dermstore’s anniversary sale for 2023 is here, and there are literally hundreds of products on sale. Now’s the time to stock up on your favorite fancy products you’ve run out of or try something new you saw on TikTok.

Use code CHEERS at checkout for up to 25 percent off serums, moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, hair tools, and even some makeup. And we’ve also found some steals for even more of a discount. While that might not sound like a lot, this sale takes the cult-fave Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment to under $100, as well as $55 off a NuFace set. You can’t go wrong with any of these finds.

Feeling overwhelmed with the options? We’ve got you! Shop some of our favorites below.

paula-s-choice-resist-advanced-replenishing-toner
Dermstore.

Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner

Promote a healthy skin barrier with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, all found in this daily toner.

Advanced Replenishing Toner

$22 (was $26)
Buy Now

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer

Upgrade your college blowdryer with this luxe dryer that features an ion-infused airstream to dry hair quickly while keeping up the body and shine.

D

$120 (was $149.99)
Buy Now

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

Get all the EltaMD now while you can, including this oil-free, lightweight, tinted sunscreen that Hailey Bieber loves. Plus, if you spend $150 or more on the brand, a free gift is included with your order. 

UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

$35 (was $43)
Buy Now
Epionce Intense Defense Anti-Aging and Repair Serum
Epionce.

Epionce Intense Defense Anti-Aging and Repair Serum

This botanical-infused serum works to target, correct, and prevent all the visible signs of aging.

Anti-Aging and Repair Serum

$120 (was $150)
Buy Now
dermstore sunday riley
Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

There’s a reason everyone is obsessed with this lactic acid serum. Five percent lactic acid helps plump lines and exfoliate dead skin cells.

Lactic Acid Treatment

$92 (was $122)
Buy Now

Best of Dermstore: The Serums Kit

This luxe skincare set includes minis of popular serums from brands like Paula’s Choice, Oribe, Dr. Loretta, Caudalie, and more. Did we mention that its a $815 value? 

The Serums Kit

$113 (was $150)
Buy Now
VIRTUE® Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Growth Treatment Hair Kit
Virtue.

Virtue Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Growth Treatment Hair Kit

This cult-fave haircare brand is known for their TikTok-viral hair growth treatment, which includes stimulating shampoo and strengthening conditioner for thinning hair, as well as 5 percent Minoxidil foam.

Hair Growth Treatment

$107.20 (was $134)
Buy Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Tone and sculpt your face in just five minutes a day with this best-selling set.

Mini Starter Kit

$165 (was $220)
Buy Now

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad