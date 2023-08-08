Sunday Riley’s TikTok-Fave Skincare Finds Are Less Than $20 During Dermstore’s Big Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s not every day that luxury skincare brands go on sale alongside best-selling makeup and haircare. While we live for a drugstore deal, sometimes you want to treat yourself to a brand like Paula’s Choice or NuFace. Luckily, Dermstore’s anniversary sale for 2023 is here, and there are literally hundreds of products on sale. Now’s the time to stock up on your favorite fancy products you’ve run out of or try something new you saw on TikTok.

Use code CHEERS at checkout for up to 25 percent off serums, moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, hair tools, and even some makeup. And we’ve also found some steals for even more of a discount. While that might not sound like a lot, this sale takes the cult-fave Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment to under $100, as well as $55 off a NuFace set. You can’t go wrong with any of these finds.

Feeling overwhelmed with the options? We’ve got you! Shop some of our favorites below.

Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner

Promote a healthy skin barrier with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, all found in this daily toner.

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer

Upgrade your college blowdryer with this luxe dryer that features an ion-infused airstream to dry hair quickly while keeping up the body and shine.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

Get all the EltaMD now while you can, including this oil-free, lightweight, tinted sunscreen that Hailey Bieber loves. Plus, if you spend $150 or more on the brand, a free gift is included with your order.

Epionce Intense Defense Anti-Aging and Repair Serum

This botanical-infused serum works to target, correct, and prevent all the visible signs of aging.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

There’s a reason everyone is obsessed with this lactic acid serum. Five percent lactic acid helps plump lines and exfoliate dead skin cells.

Best of Dermstore: The Serums Kit

This luxe skincare set includes minis of popular serums from brands like Paula’s Choice, Oribe, Dr. Loretta, Caudalie, and more. Did we mention that its a $815 value?

Virtue Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Growth Treatment Hair Kit

This cult-fave haircare brand is known for their TikTok-viral hair growth treatment, which includes stimulating shampoo and strengthening conditioner for thinning hair, as well as 5 percent Minoxidil foam.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Tone and sculpt your face in just five minutes a day with this best-selling set.