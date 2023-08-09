Shoppers Are Ditching Olaplex For This Viral Hair Mask That Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Love

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It turns out our fave squad of celebrities-turned-beauty moguls—Halsey, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna—all have one thing in common: They swear by the same innovative, fast-acting hair mask. This isn’t your ordinary conditioning product, though. Shoppers insist K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works better than Olaplex’s line of treatments. Gauntlet thrown.

At the core of this hair mask is repair. The formula gets deep into the inner layers of hair to deliver the patented K18Peptide. The secret-weapon ingredient reconnects broken keratin chains to bring back strength, softness, smoothness and bounce to your tresses.

It’s so good that it’s become the No. 1 trending hair product on TikTok, per the brand. @coreyjackhair‘s TikTok shows jaw-dropping results from applying the mask to one of his clients. You can see the client’s frizzy roots at the beginning, but after using the mask, their hair has such a healthy bounce and shine to it. If you still need more convincing, scroll through all of the other incredible K18 hair transformations on TikTok.

The brand claims that it can reverse damage in just four minutes, whether it’s harm from bleach, color, chemical services or heat. Halsey posted the product on her Instagram stories with the simple caption “best.” That kind of review is all we need to know it’s the real deal. In addition to the chart-topping singer, plenty of shoppers can attest to this product’s hair-restoring powers.

“It definitely reminds me of Olaplex in that you can see it repair your hair in real-time. As someone with curly hair, my hair will become wavy and frizzy over time, but products like Olaplex, and this K18, make the curls come back. It worked fantastically on my natural hair,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

“I didn’t expect to be so impressed with this but… just wow. My hair went from thin, damaged, dry and brittle, to bouncy and silky and strong,” raved another one. “I used to use Olaplex but it made my hair dull… this is my new hair repair for life. I LOVE it.”

Ahead, learn more about this game-changing hair mask and why celebs like Halsey, Selena, Hailey and RiRi hold it near and dear.

Photo: K18.

The Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask shows the most dramatic results for chemically processed hair. After using the product, your hair should feel soft, rather than the brittle texture you might experience post-service. Less breakage immediately after coloring is also one of its potential benefits.

For people with heat-damaged hair, say goodbye to all those noticeable split ends. You might also require less heat when straightening and curling your locks, since they’ll be smoother and frizz-free after consistent use of the mask. More manageable hair is definitely in the cards for you.

When using this hair mask, make sure you wait the full four minutes before styling or applying any other products. For frequency, coat your hair in the mask every four to six shampoos consecutively. You can switch to every three to four washes after that to keep your hair healthy.

For hair as silky smooth and shiny as your fave A-listers, start using K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask.