Ulta Kicks Off Its 21 Days of Beauty Sale This Weekend — Here Are The Best Deals From Week One

Out of all the big beauty sales, we have to admit this is our favorite. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2023 is as epic as can be, with three full weeks of half-off deals. We’re talking 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tula, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smashbox, Benefit Cosmetics, and so much more. There’s haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale, so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.

You’ll want to be sure to download the Ulta app, too, for a variety of reasons. You can use the live try-on experience, GLAMlab, to test out colors, as well as access app-only deals. Many steals are brand-new, never-before-seen, so you don’t want to miss them.

Have your eye on something specific? Looking to spring clean your makeup bag and stock up on complexion essentials? Check out some of the best first-week deals below, and bookmark this page to stay up to date on discounts dropping soon.

August 27 — September 2

Ulta is starting their Fall 21 Days of Beauty off strong, with 50 percent off Peace Out’s Acne Day Dots, Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Night Cream, Tula’s Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, Clarins’ Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Eye Cream, and more. For all the online shoppers out there, you can score half off on selects from brands like Perricone MD, LORAC, and Kylie Cosmetics. And If you’re looking to splurge on big-ticket skincare tools, this is the week to do it, as Foreo’s Luna 4 Go and DERMAFLASH’s LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal are 50 percent off.