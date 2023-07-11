All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s that time again! Some of the buzziest, TikTok-viral, and affordable beauty products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. There are beauty deals that’ll have you filling up your cart before you even know what happened, from brands including Sunday Riley, Redken, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, and more.

Of course, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this major sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video (Hello, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!) to free shipping and access to Prime Music. And free two-day shipping! If you’re not ready to grab the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals to come, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day and all the other benefits.

I’ve been a beauty writer and editor for more than a decade so I’m used to finding the best of the best sales. These are the deals I can’t wait to shop.

Photo: Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

This skin-brightening and dark spot-correcting face oil is never a whopping 30 percent off.

Youthforia.

Youthforia BYO Blush

This color-changing blush oil is infused with nourishing extracts and oils to hydrate the skin. It leaves a flush of color on any and all skin tones.

Image: Laneige.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Stock up on this nourishing overnight lip mask that rarely goes on sale. My favorite is the Berry flavor.

Image: Redken.

Redken All Soft Conditioner

I’ve been using this moisturizing conditioner since high school! It makes my dry, brittle hair soft and smells like a dream. This massive size is such a good deal.

Image: La Roche-Posay.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This ultra-popular anti-aging serum contains two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to lock in moisture, and repair and plump skin.

Image: Lancôme.

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum

This fresh and floral vanilla, jasmine and​ rose scent never gets old.

Image: T3.

T3 Curl ID 1.25″ Digital Ceramic Curling Iron

Get those long-lasting curls with less heat damage with the perfect every day curling iron .

Image: Maybelline.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

My fave drugstore mascara is less than $9! People will ask you if you’re wearing falsies.

