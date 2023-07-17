All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s that time again! Every year, Nordstrom rolls out deals and value sets you can only find at the retailer. This year, there’s also loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to help upgrade your stay-at-home life. As for us, we’re drooling over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 beauty deals, which include best-selling and new products from some of our favorite brands. These include La Mer, Le Labo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tom Ford, and Charlotte Tillbury—to name a few. When you can start to shop depends on your Nordy Club Cardmember status. Allow us to break it down.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially runs from July 17 through August 7. Nordy Club Cardmembers shop early. If you’re Icon status, you can start shopping first, on July 13. Items do sell out so if you have your eye on something specific, mark your calendar and jump online to secure your item.

This sale is a bit different from other Nordstrom sales—at least beauty-wise. Items aren’t all discounted (some are!) but it’s more all about the value. You’ll get an extra product or two, a larger size or a two-for-one. Since discounts have started for some card members, we rounded up some of our favorites. There are dozens of sets and items to choose from—but we helped get you started with a handful.

Image: Nordstrom.

Dior The Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set

Get the TikTok-viral, full-size Diorshow Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in 001 Pink, travel-size Diorshow Maximizer 3D Lash Primer Serum, full-size Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara in 090 Black, and a pink cosmetics bag. It’s a $93 value!

Image: Nordstrom.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Not only is Topaz an all-new color for Dyson, this set has a $660 value! It includes the new Coanda smoothing dryer, plus re-engineered 1.2″ long barrel, 1.6″ long barrel, Soft smoothing brush, Firm smoothing brush, Round volumizing brush, Presentation case, and Filter cleaning brush.

Image: Nars.

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm Duo

Get two hydrating, glowy lip balms for the price of one: Orgasm 777 (a peachy pink with golden shimmer) and Dolce Vita 888 (a dusty rose). It’s a $56 value.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

With a value of $92, this lip kit features full sizes of Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, and Lip Jewel in Pillow Talk.

Image: Nordstrom.

Tom Ford Sunkissed Soleil Look Set

Save a whopping $51 with this value set which includes Soleil Sheer Highlighting Duo, Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm, and travel-size Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil.

Image: Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Brighten & Correct Duo Set

Get two full sizes of the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution Face Serum, a value of $310.

Image: Nordstrom.

GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron

Upgrade your flat iron and save $92 on this cult-fave for straight and wavy hairstyles.

Image: Nordstrom.

La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set

Try the cult-fave La Mer skincare routine for under $100! This set has a value of $143 and features travel sizes of The Cleansing Foam, The Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil, Crème de la Mer, and a cosmetics bag.

Image: Nordstrom.

St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Express Mousse

Obsessed with sunless tanning? This limited-edition jumbo size—with a value of $92—will last all summer.