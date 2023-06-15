According to a report by Crunchbase, just 1 percent of venture-backed founders were Black in the last five years. One percent. A whopping 77.1 percent of founders were white, regardless of gender and education. For about a million reasons, it’s always important to support minority-owned brands but now more than ever, we’re putting the focus on Black-owned founders. That’s why we rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands at Target that you should add to your cart, like, now.

Trust us—these brands did the work to bring you quality products at reasonable prices. We’ve tried them all. The best part? You can grab them on your next Target run. Shop ultra-pigmented makeup from The Lip Bar, hydrating haircare for textured hair from The Doux, Alikay Naturals and Mielle Organics, grooming products from Scotch Porter and wellness ones from The Honey Pot.

Of course, this isn’t an extensive list of all the Black-owned brands from Target nor is it a list of all the products great for Black hair and skin. Many more brands cater to textured hair but are owned by huge companies such as Procter and Gamble and Unilever. That doesn’t make them bad products, of course. Some of them, such as Shea Moisture, are our favorites. (Though, we’re told Shea Moisture has a majority Black executive team.) But here, we’re focusing on Black founders to boost their success in the industry. And with these stellar options, it’s a win-win for us, too.

Courtesy of Target

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30

Black Girl Sunscreen was founded in 2016 by Shontay Lundy and formulated with women of color in mind. The clear sunscreen never leaves a white cast. Since this sunscreen is infused with jojoba and avocado, it’s extra moisturizing too.

TPH By Taraji

TPH By Taraji

Taraji P. Henson launched this natural haircare brand in 2020 after years of trial and error with products for her own hair. Scalp care is especially important to the actor so you’ll see nourishing ingredients for both strands and scalp.

Courtesy of Target.

Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard Natural Hair Styling Gel

This curling custard uses the power of agave nectar to add weight to hair to help define curls, without ever weighing it down and making it hard or crunchy to the touch.

Courtesy of Target.

TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask with Raw Honey + Olive Oil Deep Conditioner

Hit the reset button on your tired, stressed-out strands with this raw honey and olive oil deep conditioning mask. It’s perfect for dry, damaged, and color-treated hair. No matter what’s going on, this mask will give your hair the moisture boost needed to perfect all of your styles.

Image: Target.

Uncle Funky’s Daughter

Renee Rhoten Morris acquired this Black family-founded brand in 2014 and has since expanded its product offerings to cater to all natural hair folks.

Rosen

Rosen

This acne-focused skincare brand is catered to people of color who deal with hyperpigmentation and breakouts. The exfoliating cleanser for acne scars is a standout.

Target.

Camille Rose

CEO/founder Janell Stephens’ started her food-grade beauty brand from her small kitchen in 2011. Now, it’s available to the masses at Target.

The Doux

The Doux

Stylists Maya and Brian Smith own a salon in Macon, GA, of the same name. Their “real results without the hype” approach to haircare mean you get professional quality haircare without the price tag. The Doux products were created for textured hair when it’s worn straight, curly or somewhere in between.

The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar

Founder Melissa Butler might have gotten rejected from Shark Tank but who’s laughing now? The vegan and cruelty-free lipstick brand hit Target and fans are going crazy for its vibrant shades for all skin tones.

Alikay Naturals

Alikay Naturals

CEO and founder Rochelle Alikay Graham-Campbell launched her haircare brand right in her kitchen when she was just 22 years old. Now, we all scoop up her natural, organic haircare free from petroleum, mineral oil, alcohol, parabens, sulfates or silicones.

Black Opal

Black Opal

This iconic brand (it was founded in 1994!) was recently bought by Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack to focus on innovative products developed for skin rich in melanin.

Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter

Calvin Quallis, founder and CEO, started with a small barbershop in his neighborhood and moved on to develop grooming products for textured hair made without common toxins.

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics

Registered nurse Monique Rodriguez used her scientific background to create products for women to finally achieve hair and scalp health.

Target.

Mented Cosmetics

Amanda Johnson and KJ Miller founded Mented to deliver skin-flattering cosmetics to POC. We especially love the lipsticks and matching lip liners.

The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot

This wellness brand was started by Bea Dixon after she suffered for months from bacterial vaginosis. Her period and vaginal health products are made from certified organic ingredients.