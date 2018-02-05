The Best Under-$20 Hair Masks

Your skin isn’t the only body part that needs pampering. Hair strands are almost constantly exposed to air pollution, styling manipulation, and damage, which means they need TLC on a regular basis. Although we love the luxury of a salon-grade treatment, busy schedules leave little time for an appointment.
So we’ve grown to appreciate drugstore masks that get the job done in a fraction of the time. While nothing can permanently seal off a split end (more on that here), these 20 budget finds can certainly help you pretend you haven’t styled your hair into oblivion. Check out our favorites ahead.
Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Masque
Lay it on thick with this detoxifying blend if your hair is constantly subjected to manipulation and layers of product.
$9 at Not Your Mother's
Photo:
Not Your Mother's
Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask
This deep conditioner feeds hair with a healthy dose of argan oil and a patented Keravis™ formula that aids in repairing breakage.
$12 at Target
Photo:
Target.com
Garnier Smoothing Treat 1-Minute Hair Mask with Avocado Extract
This onetime-use hair treatment is made with 98-percent derived natural ingredients, so you know it's getting the job done.
$4.49 at Garnier Fructis
Photo:
Garnier Fructis
Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment
This sulfate- and paraben-free formula is made with pure shea butter for restoring moisture to all hair types, but especially those with relaxed or heat-styled hair.
$4.99 at Target
Photo:
Cantu
Carol's Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask
If you're a self-proclaimed gym rat dealing with constant buildup, this detoxifying masque is gentle enough for everyday use but strong enough to wipe your strands and scalp clean.
$15.50 at Carol's Daughter
Photo:
Carol's Daughter
CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask
Organic blueberry extract, aloe leaf juice, and chamomile extract all work together to hydrate curls and restore bounce ... without an overabundance of frizz.
$15 at CURLS
Photo:
Curls
EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hair Masque
This mask may be made with coconut oil and shea butter, but it actually has a lighter consistency for those with fine hair.
$8.99 at EDEN BodyWorks
Photo:
EDEN BodyWorks
Garnier Whole Blends Hydrating Mask with Coconut Water & Vanilla Milk
If you're not into heavy formulas that weigh hair down, this drugstore find is just the ticket. And it smells like a dream!
$6.99 at Garnier Fructis
Photo:
Garnier Fructis
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock
If your hair is seriously fried from a dye job, this treatment will strengthen and repair the strands, while also adding a boost of vibrancy to your color.
$19.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Joico
L'Oreal EverPure Intense Repair Hair Sheet Mask
This treatment was made to use in the shower so that steam can help the formula melt into your strands for ample absorption.
$4.49 at L'Oreal Paris
Photo:
L'Oreal Paris
The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic & Soy Milk Deep Hydration Mask
If a flaky scalp is the bane of your existence, this hair mask is chock-full of ingredients (umutanga oil, palmarosa oil, yashtimadhu root, yucca root, burdock root oil, and soy) that will make it a thing of the past.
$19.99 at The Mane Choice
Photo:
The Mane Choice
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
Babassu oil is a criminally underused ingredient that comes from the Amazon and is filled with properties for optimal hair and scalp health.
$14.99 at Mielle Organics
Photo:
Mielle Organics
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask
This once-a-week treatment is like a spa day for hair that's been dried out by the cold winter air.
$7.49 at Neutrogena
Photo:
Neutrogena
Nexxus Humectress Intensely Hydrating Masque
This salon-level hair mask goes deep into hair fibers, delivering next-level moisture for heat-styled hair.
$3.79 at Target
Photo:
Nexxus
Pacifica Coconut Pro Strong & Long Creamy Oil Mask
This creamy treatment is made with a powerhouse blend of rice oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, olive oil, quinoa, and rice proteins to perk up damaged and/or color-treated hair.
$16 at Pacifica
Photo:
Pacifica
Pantene 3-Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner
Make time during your shower for this daily treatment, chock-full of protein-rich ingredients that will protect your hair throughout the day.
$4.99 at Target
Photo:
Pantene
Sephora Collection Hair Sleeping Mask
Apply any of these masks—targeted to specific hair concerns—to dry hair before you sleep, and wake up with more hydrated strands.
$5 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Masque
Those with finer hair will be instantly obsessed with this shea butter and coconut water blend that hydrates without weighing your head down.
$12.99 at SheaMoisture
Photo:
SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Treatment Masque
This ultra luxurious mask is a life-saver for women who are transitioning back to their natural hair texture.
$12.99 at SheaMoisture
Photo:
SheaMoisture
Verb Hydrating Mask
A nearly weightless option that should be applied to wet hair for a hydration boost.
$16 at Verb
Photo:
Verb