The Best Under-$20 Hair Masks

Your skin isn’t the only body part that needs pampering. Hair strands are almost constantly exposed to air pollution, styling manipulation, and damage, which means they need TLC on a regular basis. Although we love the luxury of a salon-grade treatment, busy schedules leave little time for an appointment.

So we’ve grown to appreciate drugstore masks that get the job done in a fraction of the time. While nothing can permanently seal off a split end (more on that here), these 20 budget finds can certainly help you pretend you haven’t styled your hair into oblivion. Check out our favorites ahead.