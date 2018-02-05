StyleCaster
The Best Under-$20 Hair Masks

Photo: ImaxTree

Your skin isn’t the only body part that needs pampering. Hair strands are almost constantly exposed to air pollution, styling manipulation, and damage, which means they need TLC on a regular basis. Although we love the luxury of a salon-grade treatment, busy schedules leave little time for an appointment.

So we’ve grown to appreciate drugstore masks that get the job done in a fraction of the time. While nothing can permanently seal off a split end (more on that here), these 20 budget finds can certainly help you pretend you haven’t styled your hair into oblivion. Check out our favorites ahead.

STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Masque
Not Your Mother's Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Masque

Lay it on thick with this detoxifying blend if your hair is constantly subjected to manipulation and layers of product.

$9 at Not Your Mother's

Photo: Not Your Mother's
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask
Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask

This deep conditioner feeds hair with a healthy dose of argan oil and a patented Keravis™ formula that aids in repairing breakage.

$12 at Target

Photo: Target.com
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Garnier Smoothing Treat 1-Minute Hair Mask With Avocado Exract
Garnier Smoothing Treat 1-Minute Hair Mask with Avocado Extract

This onetime-use hair treatment is made with 98-percent derived natural ingredients, so you know it's getting the job done.

$4.49 at Garnier Fructis

Photo: Garnier Fructis
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment
Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment

This sulfate- and paraben-free formula is made with pure shea butter for restoring moisture to all hair types, but especially those with relaxed or heat-styled hair.

$4.99 at Target

Photo: Cantu
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Carol's Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask
Carol's Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask

If you're a self-proclaimed gym rat dealing with constant buildup, this detoxifying masque is gentle enough for everyday use but strong enough to wipe your strands and scalp clean.

$15.50 at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask
CURLS Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Mask

Organic blueberry extract, aloe leaf juice, and chamomile extract all work together to hydrate curls and restore bounce ... without an overabundance of frizz.

$15 at CURLS

Photo: Curls
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hair Masque
EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hair Masque

This mask may be made with coconut oil and shea butter, but it actually has a lighter consistency for those with fine hair.

$8.99 at EDEN BodyWorks

Photo: EDEN BodyWorks
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Garnier Whole Blends Hydrating Mask With Coconut Water & Vanilla Milk
Garnier Whole Blends Hydrating Mask with Coconut Water & Vanilla Milk

If you're not into heavy formulas that weigh hair down, this drugstore find is just the ticket. And it smells like a dream!

$6.99 at Garnier Fructis

Photo: Garnier Fructis
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock

If your hair is seriously fried from a dye job, this treatment will strengthen and repair the strands, while also adding a boost of vibrancy to your color.

$19.99 at Ulta

Photo: Joico
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | L'Oreal EverPure Intense Repair Hair Sheet Mask
L'Oreal EverPure Intense Repair Hair Sheet Mask

This treatment was made to use in the shower so that steam can help the formula melt into your strands for ample absorption.

$4.49 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic & Soy Milk Deep Hydration Mask
The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic & Soy Milk Deep Hydration Mask

If a flaky scalp is the bane of your existence, this hair mask is chock-full of ingredients (umutanga oil, palmarosa oil, yashtimadhu root, yucca root, burdock root oil, and soy) that will make it a thing of the past.

$19.99 at The Mane Choice

Photo: The Mane Choice
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner

Babassu oil is a criminally underused ingredient that comes from the Amazon and is filled with properties for optimal hair and scalp health.

$14.99 at Mielle Organics

Photo: Mielle Organics
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

This once-a-week treatment is like a spa day for hair that's been dried out by the cold winter air.

$7.49 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Nexxus Humectress Intensely Hydrating Masque
Nexxus Humectress Intensely Hydrating Masque

This salon-level hair mask goes deep into hair fibers, delivering next-level moisture for heat-styled hair.

$3.79 at Target

Photo: Nexxus
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Pacifica Coconut Pro Strong & Long Creamy Oil Mask
Pacifica Coconut Pro Strong & Long Creamy Oil Mask

This creamy treatment is made with a powerhouse blend of rice oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, olive oil, quinoa, and rice proteins to perk up damaged and/or color-treated hair.

$16 at Pacifica

Photo: Pacifica
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Pantene 3-Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner
Pantene 3-Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner

Make time during your shower for this daily treatment, chock-full of protein-rich ingredients that will protect your hair throughout the day.

$4.99 at Target

Photo: Pantene
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Sephora Collection Hair Sleeping Mask
Sephora Collection Hair Sleeping Mask

Apply any of these masks—targeted to specific hair concerns—to dry hair before you sleep, and wake up with more hydrated strands.

$5 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Masque
SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Masque

Those with finer hair will be instantly obsessed with this shea butter and coconut water blend that hydrates without weighing your head down.

$12.99 at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Treatment Masque
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Treatment Masque

This ultra luxurious mask is a life-saver for women who are transitioning back to their natural hair texture.

$12.99 at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Masks Under $20 | Verb Hydrating Mask
Verb Hydrating Mask

A nearly weightless option that should be applied to wet hair for a hydration boost.

$16 at Verb

Photo: Verb

