8 Amazing Hair Masks for Every Kind of Hair Complaint

Oh winter, you can be fun, but you sure do a number on our skin and hair! If your tresses are starting to feel a little less than lovely, you may want to consider spending some one on one time with a hair treatment mask. Below, we’ve compiled a list of masks for just about every hair complaint, whether you’re dealing with plain old dryness or you’re in need of some serious TLC.

My hair feels dry and lackluster. I think it wants to hibernate:



Keratin Complex Color Care Moisture Masque replenishes moisture to hair that has been depleted from heat styling, sun damage, coloring, or just everyday wear and tear. Deeply hydrating Olive Oil Extract conditions to restore healthy texture, leaving renewed softness and shine. ($40, KeratinComplex.com)

My hair feels limp and too fine. Help!

Bosley Healthy Hair Strengthening Masque is a deep conditioning mask that provides strength and volume to limp or weak hair. Biotin and vegetable proteins strengthen, while chamomile and jojoba extract conditions. ($26.96, BeautyDeals.net)

I seriously need to give my color-treated hair some TLC:

Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Masque is a weekly masque that provides deep moisture and suppleness to transform even the driest hair without weighing it down. Aveda’s patent-pending Deep-Moisture Complex—a high performance blend of buriti oil, pomegranate and palm-derived conditioners—penetrates hair for deep moisturization. Also? Made with organic palmarosa, ylang ylang and rose geranium, with a hint of organic vanilla, it smells amazing. ($35, Aveda.com)

Alas, my hair is so brittle and weak these days:

O&M The Power Base is a protein treatment designed to rebuild and strengthen hair from the inside out. Wheat Protein acts as a reconstruction agent for weakened hair, binding broken hair strands to fill in the gaps, making hair fuller and more lustrous. Apricot Kernel oil & Shea Butter moisturize and nourish your hair’s exterior. ($34.95, OriginalMineral.com)

My scalp is dry and itchy! Is it dandruff?



Philip Kingsley Exfoliating Scalp Mask contains powerful exfoliating and moisturizing agents to minimize flaking and promote overall scalp health. Also great if you go on a tropical vacay, and sunburn your scalp! ($30, PhillipKingley.com)

Please, for the love of all that is holy, help me smooth and strengthen my frizzy hair:

ALTERNA Bamboo Smooth Moisture Masque, made with pure organic bamboo extract with smoothing organic kendi oil, nurtures frazzled strands and infuses them with vital nutrients. ($26, Sephora.com)

I want to nourish and treat my naturally curly hair to really showcase these sexy curls.

Ouidad Curl Recovery™ Melt–Down Extreme Repair Mask is a luxurious treatment that recreates hair’s depleted lipid barrier, restoring the protective layer to promote health and prevent future damage. It ensures nourishment and smoothness for curly hair. ($40, Sephora.com)

HELP! I have a party tonight and my hair is in need of a quick boost of glam–and fast!

L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair Extreme Emergency Recovery Mask is a rich healing treatment that helps to repair the hair fiber of extremely damaged, over-processed hair in need of an urgent recovery. ($6.99, Ulta.com)

With summer bringing a chlorine and salt water fest every other day, my hair is starting to feel super dehydrated and damaged.

Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque is formulated with a slew of oils—including macadamia oil, argan oil, aloe, tea tree oil, and more—to supply your hair with needed nutrients to ward away damage and replenish dry, weak strands with hydration. (Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque, $18, target.com)