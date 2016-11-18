The 13 Best Hair Masks for Dry Hair

So you’ve switched your shampoo to a more hydrating formula, cut down on your probably-too-hot shower time, and added a leave-in conditioner to your routine, but you’re still suffering from dry, brittle hair. Other than getting a little trim—or a big one, if your strands are shot as a result of heat styling—there’s still one way you can bring your hair back from the brink of death, figuratively speaking (you know, since it’s already dead and all…): hair masks.

Those with chronically dry hair already know the merits of a good mask: While they won’t completely transform your hair in five minutes, they can make it shinier, healthier, and more manageable. Besides, what’s a Sunday night in the winter if not a time to soak your hair in moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil while you binge on Gilmore Girls for the fifth time? Ahead our favorite hair masks for dry hair to shop now, no matter your budget.