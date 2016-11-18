StyleCaster
The 13 Best Hair Masks for Dry Hair

So you’ve switched your shampoo to a more hydrating formula, cut down on your probably-too-hot shower time, and added a leave-in conditioner to your routine, but you’re still suffering from dry, brittle hair. Other than getting a little trim—or a big one, if your strands are shot as a result of heat styling—there’s still one way you can bring your hair back from the brink of death, figuratively speaking (you know, since it’s already dead and all…): hair masks.

Those with chronically dry hair already know the merits of a good mask: While they won’t completely transform your hair in five minutes, they can make it shinier, healthier, and more manageable. Besides, what’s a Sunday night in the winter if not a time to soak your hair in moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil while you binge on Gilmore Girls for the fifth time? Ahead our favorite hair masks for dry hair to shop now, no matter your budget.

Amika Nourishing Mask, $10; at Sephora

Moroccanoil Intense Hydration Mask, $16; at Sephora

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, $58; at Le Vert

Hair Food Moisturizing hair Mask, $11.99; at Target

Sachajuan Hair Repair, $28; at The Stell

It’s a 10 Miracle Hair Mask, $17.99; at Target

L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm, $6.99; at L'Oréal

Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Mask, $45; at Ulta

Klorane Mask With Magnoia, $26; at Sephora

La Tierra Sagrada, $44; at Credo Beauty

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $6.59; at Jet

Phyto Phytoelixir Intense Nutrition Mask, $59; at Sephora

Wella Enrich Moisturizing Treatment For Fine/Normal Hair, $13.90; at Ulta

