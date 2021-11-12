This Nourishing Mask Yields ‘Astonishing Results’ For Dry & Damaged Hair—Here’s How

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could color our hair without having to worry about it becoming dry and brittle? It’s not fair that for so long, we’ve had to pick one or the other—until now, that is. See, we found a strand-saving hair mask that shoppers seem to be ride-or-die for. The reason why? It apparently has “astonishing results” after just one application. Now that’s the kind of effectiveness we can get behind.

The René Furterer conditioning treatment is no joke. It’s made with a plant-based keratin that mimics the hair professional-loved protein, and replicates its ability to strengthen and nourish hair strictly using botanical ingredients. In addition to this modified keratin, this formula includes extremely nourishing camelina oil, which is packed to the brim with omega-3 fatty acids, as well as biocymentine, a ceramide-rich ingredient that helps locks store moisture.

It’s super simple to use, too. Once your hair is washed and towel-dried, you apply the mask to your strands, comb it, and rinse. Chances are that after your first try, you’ll notice a difference. A consumer test found that after one application, an impressive 92% of users felt that their hair was completely detangled, while after one month of use, 89% of participants said their hair was stronger.

“I was able to see the results on the first application,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It leaves my hair soft and shiny. I’m definitely buying it again.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: How to Get 4 Olaplex Products For Just $25

Rene Furterer Absolue Keratine Ultimate Repairing Mask

It’s so effective, shoppers have gone so far as saying this is the “best hair treatment I have ever bought.” Reviewers who say they have colored hair, coarse strands, or damaged locks all credit this mask for providing much-needed hydration.

“I really like this mask, I must say I’ve used it twice already and it really makes my hair soft, smooth and shiny and it really smells good like perfume,” wrote one shopper. “My hair is bleached blonde so it’s very dry and damaged, but this mask helps a lot with that. Definitely a must-have in your hair care routine!”

If your hair needs to be resurrected, you know what to do. Just be sure to credit us when your friends compliment your future movie star locks.