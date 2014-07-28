The Best Hair and Makeup Inspiration From the Young Hollywood Awards

As much as we love watching the red carpet at the Oscars, there’s nothing quite like the beauty inspiration that comes from the Young Hollywood Awards. Tinsel Town’s up-and-comers show up taking some of the best risks with their looks, and while some may think they’re swinging for the fences, we can’t get enough of the daring hairstyles and makeup looks.
From Vanessa Hudgens’ perfect ombre lob to Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair and lipstick, this year’s Young Hollywood Awards had quite the red carpet full of inspiration. Our favorite looks are above — take a peek, then tell us which was your favorite in the comments below!
Vanessa Hudgens set the bar for a perfect ombre lob, texturizing the style with some beach waves.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Need some cat eye inspiration? Look no further than Genevieve Hannelius, who kept the focus on her perfectly winged eyeliner by pulling up the rest of her hair into a ponytail.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Danielle Brooks, also known as Taystee on "Orange is the New Black," dove into the purple hair trend everyone's been wearing lately, but kept the color concentrated at the tips.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne matched her signature purple hair — now in a mohawk — with her MAC lipstick, Dodgy Girl, for a killer red carpet look.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bella Thorne changed things up just a bit, letting her natural roots grow out and going with a bold, deep lipstick.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jessica Lowndes makes the slicked back strands trend look amazing, pairing a sleek look with a deep side part.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Jenna Marbles opted for side-swept waves, lilac purple hair, and a sheer pink gloss — a look that practically screams "Young Hollywood."
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Mishael Morgan's bouncy curls fit perfectly with her vibrant pink lip. Especially for summer, this is really all the hair and makeup inspiration we need.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic