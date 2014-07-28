The Best Hair and Makeup Inspiration From the Young Hollywood Awards

As much as we love watching the red carpet at the Oscars, there’s nothing quite like the beauty inspiration that comes from the Young Hollywood Awards. Tinsel Town’s up-and-comers show up taking some of the best risks with their looks, and while some may think they’re swinging for the fences, we can’t get enough of the daring hairstyles and makeup looks.

From Vanessa Hudgens’ perfect ombre lob to Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair and lipstick, this year’s Young Hollywood Awards had quite the red carpet full of inspiration. Our favorite looks are above — take a peek, then tell us which was your favorite in the comments below!

