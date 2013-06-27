It’s time to fight back against humidity and let your hair shine! We all know that around this time of the year, you leave your house with smooth hair and the next thing you know, you’re practically a poodle walking down the street. Not to mention hair at the beach, where it does anything but behave. Don’t fret, ladies, we’ve found 15 amazing go to hairstyle ideas for this summer’s intense heat wave.
From braids to buns to ponytails, you’ll have plenty of options for any occasion! Summer’s all about a laid back look that still is put together, and these hairstyles will get the job done. Take a look at some of our favorite options for summer and tell us which hairstyle you’ll be trying in the comments below!
15 Hair Ideas You Need to Try This Summer |@stylecaster
Braids are a classic go to hairstyle for summer, but switch things up with a French braid styled to the side.
Image via Girls Guide To
Nothing goes better with a perfect summer day than high waisted shorts and your hair effortlessly thrown into a high ponytail. Try this ponytail for a day of walking around with friends or running your errands.
Image via Blonde Hair and Pearls
Whether coming home from the beach or not having time to fully do your hair in the morning, toss you tresses up into a quick and easy top knot and secure with bobby pins. Simple!
Image Via Hairromance.com
Get the hair off of your forehead with this cute boho chic headband.
Image via becomegorgeous.com
Spice up your look with a little sparkle by pulling hair into a ponytail and braiding the hair down. Next add small crystal clips down the loose braid and you're ready to go!
Image via theberry.com
This hairstyle is easy as one, two, three (no pun intended). All you need is a headband and you're set!
Image via Your Fairy Godmothers
This adorable twist just before the low pony adds a preppy twist that is too cute to pass up.
Image via Heidi Klum Hair
A half-up, half-down hairstyle is a summer staple, and who doesn't love a good flower hair accessory to pull the whole look together?
Image via VP Fashion
Whip your hair into this awesome low knot for an edgy vibe.
Image via girlshue.com
Opt for a messy fishtail braid for outdoor activities like a bike ride or rollerblading session with friends.
Image via fabfashionfix.com
Whether grabbing coffee or meeting friends for lunch, this crown braid is gorgeous.
Image via prettylittlebag.com
Try a sweet high ponytail with beachy waves and a bow to top off the whole look!
Image via bloom.com
If you're tired of the original braid, try a rope braid for something different, and add some hair chalk for extra flare.
Image via vrouwen.com
You're never too old for pigtails, especially when they look this sultry.
Image via Victoria Shea