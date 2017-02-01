28 Creative, So-Pretty Hair Ideas For February

We get it: It’s easier to jump out of the shower, rough dry your hair, throw on a beanie, and get the heck out of your house than it is to, well, actually do your hair. But after the holiday party extravaganza that was December, you had the whole month of January to give it a rest—and now, it’s time to get inspired.
We found 28 easy hairstyles—including beefed up ponytails, low chignons, and a cozy hair tuck—that’ll take you from work to date night (or, you know, canceled plans) just like that. And if you’re feeling really lazy, you could always just put a hair accessory on it. (We found some ideas for those, too.) Ahead, major beauty inspiration for February.
Gold Barette
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sweeping Side-Part
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tri-Level Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sloppy Pull-Through Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Side Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Wet-Look Chignon
Photo:
ImaxTree
Turtleneck Hair Tuck
Photo:
ImaxTree
Faux Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
Loose Waves Tied Back
Photo:
ImaxTree
Intricate Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Pouf'd Up
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tight Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Wet-Look Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Twisted, Slightly Teased Self-Wrapped Pony
Photo:
ImaxTree
'40s-Style Finger Wave
Photo:
ImaxTree
Leather Accessories
Photo:
ImaxTree
Crown Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Loose Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Natural Flyaways
Photo:
ImaxTree
Low Twisted Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Slicked and Waved
Photo:
ImaxTree
Topknot With Accessory
Photo:
Imaxtree
A Single Curly Tendril
Photo:
ImaxTree
Workout Chic
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tied Back with a Ribbon
Photo:
ImaxTree
Low Side Chignon
Photo:
ImaxTree
All the Volume
Photo:
ImaxTree
Split Fringe
Photo:
ImaxTree
