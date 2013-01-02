Bored With Your Hair? Easy Updates For 2013

All through January, our special Makeover Month series is here to inspire you to update your look — whether it’s a tiny tweak or a major beauty overhaul. Let’s get this makeover started!

Whether you’ve been rocking the same signature look since your high school yearbook photo or you’re a beauty chameleon addicted to change, the new year is the perfect time to try out a fresh cut or color. Here are five so-right-now updates to help you start off 2013 looking like a whole new gorgeous you.

Get Healthy

The first item on your agenda before trying any new trend should be getting your strands in tip-top shape, and this usually means one thing: moisture. “Skin regenerates itself, but hair does not,” says Pantene Celebrity Stylist Danilo, whose A-list clients include Gwen Stefani and Rooney Mara. “Hair needs all the help it can get. It needs the moisture, the emollients to look shiny and soft to the touch and workable, as opposed to breaking off.”

Use a moisturizing conditioner in the shower every day. Once a week, deep condition your hair with a mask such as Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal 2-Minute Moisture Masque ($6.99, pgestore.com). Have really dried out, damaged hair? Try a multi-day treatment such as Original & Mineral Seven Day Miracle Moisture Masque ($31.95, originalmineral.com).

You can help your hair get healthier as you style it, too. Danilo recommends using leave-in conditioner as a styling product when wearing your hair up (a la Gwen’s signature topknot), so your hair soaks up moisture while looking good, too. Try Bumble & Bumble Leave In Conditioner ($23, sephora.com).

Try This Trend That Looks Good On Everyone

After seasons of roughed up, beachy, messy-textured looks, the tide is turning back to clean and polished hair. “I call it clarity,” Danilo says. “Simplicity, no tricks, healthy, clean, blunt lines, hair that moves. It has a modernity and a lack of complication.” Luckily, everyone looks good with shiny, neat strands — so it’s just up to you to get there. Look for products that smooth hair’s cuticle and create structure without crunch. L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Multi-Restorative Dry Oil ($6.99, lorealparisusa.com) helps polish hair and tame flyaways. For curly hair, Ouidad Whipped Curls Daily Conditioner and Styling Primer ($26, ouidad.com) reduces frizz and conditions hair with olive oil, shea butter and glycerin to help the natural curl pattern take shape without creating crispy curls.

Choose A Color That’s As Bold As You Dare

If the multicolored hair we saw on the spring runways is any indication (pink- and blue-streaked updos at Oscar de la Renta, cotton candy-colored bangs at Anna Sui), out-there colors aren’t fading away anytime soon. Want to make this the year you go bold? Try a rainbow approach, says Wella Color Ambassador Aura Friedman, who created the watercolor-inspired look at Peter Som’s spring show. “I think what’s happening with pastels is instead of having one color, it’s turning into color fusion, a marriage of color with one color going into another,” Friedman says.

Rather go subtle than rainbow bright? Add dimension to your hair color by having highlights hand painted in the new, more natural ombré style. Friedman explains, “The reason I think ombré will stick around is that it just emulates natural hair,” where the ends are lightened by the sun. Go for an effect that’s more sunkissed than two-toned, she advises. Wella’s new Illumina color (find a salon at wella.com) is a brilliant choice for natural-looking ombré, since it was developed specifically to mimic the multi-dimensional shine of virgin hair.

Get A Cool Cut

Whether you’re tweaking your current style or taking the plunge into something completely new, look to the current crop of red carpet beauties for up-to-date inspiration (there’s a reason their stylists make the big bucks!).

For short hair, try a polished pixie like Anne Hathaway’s or Rihanna’s. Bang-like pieces that fall over the forehead help soften this look and make it ultra-feminine and flattering.

For medium hair, look to the new, softer bob, which hits somewhere between the jaw and the shoulders. The look, as seen on Karlie Kloss and Ciara, is all about flowing texture and movement.

Blunt-cut ends make long hair look healthy and full. Try a style like Amanda Seyfried’s or Kate Middleton’s that incorporates a few thick, face-framing pieces with lengths that aren’t too shaggy or layered.